Local logistics provider begins ready-built factory project

VIETNAM, October 15 -

LONG AN — Logistics provider Long Hậu Corporation has commenced construction of its ready-built factories for rent at a 123.98ha industrial park in southern Long An Province, offering working space for investors from the first quarter of 2023.

Marketing director of the corporation, Bùi Lê Anh Hiếu said the Long Hậu 3 Industrial Park (IP), which began the first phase of investment on 11.69ha in Cần Giuộc district last week, has drawn two investors from Germany and Denmark since its broke ground on the combined factory and storage system.

“We aim to build standard factories and warehouses providing working space for lease, creating support for domestic and foreign businesses investing in Long An Province,” he said.

“The first phase of investment will include construction of factories and warehouses on 11.69ha, and the first 17,000sq.m of the factory will be handed over to investors in early March of 2023,” he said.

He added that two investors from Europe have booked the first factories for launching production lines next year.

Hiếu said Bericap Việt Nam from Germany decided to build its plastic package plant at Long Hậu 3 IP with an investment of US$16 million. It’s also the 27th factory in the world and the largest in Southeast Asia that Bericap has built.

Bericap Việt Nam has provided products for Suntory Pepsi, Lavie, TH True Milk, Cái Lân Oils and Fats industries company, Castrol BP, Chevron, Bayer, Massan Group and Tường An vegetable oil company.

Long Hậu 3 IP was registered with an investment of VNĐ2.1 trillion (US$91.3 million) in five stages.

The local logistics supplier plans to develop a logistics service zone on 200ha at A Định Industrial Park in Vĩnh Long province to host investment flow in the post COVID-19 economic recovery period, he added

In July, Long Hậu began construction of an expansion on the first stage of ready-made factory space in Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park.

The logistics provider has developed the factory project in three phases with total investment of US$46.4 million since 2019, offering factories from 500sq.m to 3,300sq.m for hi-tech small- and medium-sized enterprises. — VNS