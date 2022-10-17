Award-Winning Author Tony J. Selimi Announces Maincrest Media Book Award for A Path to Excellence in Self-Help Category

A Path to Excellence Maincrest Media Book Award a Book by Tony Jeton Selimi

Tony J. Selimi Author Photo

Tony J. Selimi Author Photo

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony J Selimi

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony J Selimi

Maincrest Media Book Selects A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential by Tony Jeton Selimi as the Winner in Self-Help Category

Gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will support you in achieving excellence.”
— Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, a star from The Secret
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-Winning Author Tony Jeton Selimi Announces Maincrest Media Book Award For A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential in the Self-Help Category

From the author of "A Path to Wisdom," "#Loneliness," and "The Unfakeable Code®" comes another critically acclaimed self-mastery book designed to help readers grow into their fullest potential and climb to greater heights. Award-winning Life Strategist and Business Coach Tony Jeton Selimi has observed that far too many people give up, give in to their disempowering beliefs, and settle for mediocrity from the fear of failure, judgment, and not meeting other people's expectations of them. For this reason, he released "A Path to Excellence" (Balboa Press, https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/702597-a-path-to-excellence). This book aims to empower readers to go beyond perceived limits and face their doubts and excuses in all aspects of life — their relationships, family, school, career, business, ministry, community, etc.

Thoroughly researched with authentic advice and ground-breaking strategies, this illuminating blueprint for self-mastery invites you on a journey to realise your full potential, clarify your vision, and dare to achieve your dreams. Inside, you'll join #1 bestselling, award-winning author Tony Jeton Selimi as he reveals a proven path to achieving the highest levels of personal and professional excellence. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony went from living homeless and penniless as a victim of civil war to becoming a self-made millionaire and internationally recognised authority on emotional intelligence, human behaviour and maximising human potential.

Built on his critically acclaimed The Octagon of Excellence® Method, this book breaks down Tony's 30 years of experience into an easy-to-digest blueprint, challenging you to step beyond your limits and become the master of your destiny.

Inside, readers will discover:

• The Eight Essential Components of Human Excellence
• How to Go Beyond Your Perceived Limits To Face Your Doubts, Excuses and Fears Head On
• A Step-By-Step Path To Address Challenges Mindfully, Overcome Distractions and Sharpen Your Focus
• The Exact Actions to Take to Break Free From the Internal Barriers That Are Preventing You From Achieving Your Full Potential

A must-read for academics, business owners, leaders, entrepreneurs, anyone working in the human development field and those who dream of creating a successful, rewarding and meaningful life, A Path to Excellence will quickly become the key you need to realise your true vision of excellence.
Tony Jeton Selimi’s A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential has set the standard for excellence and innovation in writing.

This award is a testament to its authors' talent, creativity, and vision. “I am honoured to have received a Maincrest Media Book Award because encouraging others to pursue excellence will always be the better option when compared to settling for mediocrity,” Selimi states. “I want to give them (readers) a road map to win the inevitable and ever-evolving life challenges and the battles they'll encounter on their journey to achieve their aspiration and grow into their fullest potential.”

The Maincrest Media Book Award Program establishes the benchmark for excellence in books and the publishing community. Each book entered into the Maincrest Media Book Award Program is rigorously evaluated by an esteemed panel of seasoned industry professionals who provide valuable insight into what influences book-buying decisions in today’s marketplace.

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Become the master of your destiny with this proven blueprint for achieving your true potential.

You just read:

Award-Winning Author Tony J. Selimi Announces Maincrest Media Book Award for A Path to Excellence in Self-Help Category

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

More From This Author
Award-Winning Author Tony J. Selimi Announces Maincrest Media Book Award for A Path to Excellence in Self-Help Category
Tony J. Selimi Hits 8 Amazon Best-Seller Lists & Receives the World Recognized Quilly® Award for The Unfakeable Code®
The National Academy of Best Selling Authors awards Tony J. Selimi with a Quilly® Award for The Unfakeable Code®
View All Stories From This Author