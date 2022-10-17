Award-Winning Author Tony J. Selimi Announces Maincrest Media Book Award for A Path to Excellence in Self-Help Category
Maincrest Media Book Selects A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential by Tony Jeton Selimi as the Winner in Self-Help Category
Gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will support you in achieving excellence.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-Winning Author Tony Jeton Selimi Announces Maincrest Media Book Award For A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential in the Self-Help Category
— Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, a star from The Secret
From the author of "A Path to Wisdom," "#Loneliness," and "The Unfakeable Code®" comes another critically acclaimed self-mastery book designed to help readers grow into their fullest potential and climb to greater heights. Award-winning Life Strategist and Business Coach Tony Jeton Selimi has observed that far too many people give up, give in to their disempowering beliefs, and settle for mediocrity from the fear of failure, judgment, and not meeting other people's expectations of them. For this reason, he released "A Path to Excellence" (Balboa Press, https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/702597-a-path-to-excellence). This book aims to empower readers to go beyond perceived limits and face their doubts and excuses in all aspects of life — their relationships, family, school, career, business, ministry, community, etc.
Thoroughly researched with authentic advice and ground-breaking strategies, this illuminating blueprint for self-mastery invites you on a journey to realise your full potential, clarify your vision, and dare to achieve your dreams. Inside, you'll join #1 bestselling, award-winning author Tony Jeton Selimi as he reveals a proven path to achieving the highest levels of personal and professional excellence. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony went from living homeless and penniless as a victim of civil war to becoming a self-made millionaire and internationally recognised authority on emotional intelligence, human behaviour and maximising human potential.
Built on his critically acclaimed The Octagon of Excellence® Method, this book breaks down Tony's 30 years of experience into an easy-to-digest blueprint, challenging you to step beyond your limits and become the master of your destiny.
Inside, readers will discover:
• The Eight Essential Components of Human Excellence
• How to Go Beyond Your Perceived Limits To Face Your Doubts, Excuses and Fears Head On
• A Step-By-Step Path To Address Challenges Mindfully, Overcome Distractions and Sharpen Your Focus
• The Exact Actions to Take to Break Free From the Internal Barriers That Are Preventing You From Achieving Your Full Potential
A must-read for academics, business owners, leaders, entrepreneurs, anyone working in the human development field and those who dream of creating a successful, rewarding and meaningful life, A Path to Excellence will quickly become the key you need to realise your true vision of excellence.
Tony Jeton Selimi’s A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential has set the standard for excellence and innovation in writing.
This award is a testament to its authors' talent, creativity, and vision. “I am honoured to have received a Maincrest Media Book Award because encouraging others to pursue excellence will always be the better option when compared to settling for mediocrity,” Selimi states. “I want to give them (readers) a road map to win the inevitable and ever-evolving life challenges and the battles they'll encounter on their journey to achieve their aspiration and grow into their fullest potential.”
The Maincrest Media Book Award Program establishes the benchmark for excellence in books and the publishing community. Each book entered into the Maincrest Media Book Award Program is rigorously evaluated by an esteemed panel of seasoned industry professionals who provide valuable insight into what influences book-buying decisions in today’s marketplace.
