Senate Bill 1356 Printer's Number 1968

PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1968

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1356

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, FONTANA, ARGALL, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL,

MENSCH, MARTIN, COSTA, BREWSTER, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO,

GORDNER AND SCHWANK, OCTOBER 14, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 14, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for

Afghanistan and Iraq veterans plate.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1363.1. Afghanistan and Iraq veterans plate.

Upon application of any person who is a veteran of the

liberation or occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq, accompanied by

a fee of $23 which shall be in addition to the registration fee

and by documentation as the department shall require, the

department shall issue to the person a special registration

plate designating the vehicle so licensed as belonging to a

person who is a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq. The special

registration plate may be used only on a passenger car or truck

with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

