Senate Bill 1356 Printer's Number 1968
PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1968
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1356
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, FONTANA, ARGALL, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL,
MENSCH, MARTIN, COSTA, BREWSTER, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO,
GORDNER AND SCHWANK, OCTOBER 14, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 14, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for
Afghanistan and Iraq veterans plate.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1363.1. Afghanistan and Iraq veterans plate.
Upon application of any person who is a veteran of the
liberation or occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq, accompanied by
a fee of $23 which shall be in addition to the registration fee
and by documentation as the department shall require, the
department shall issue to the person a special registration
plate designating the vehicle so licensed as belonging to a
person who is a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq. The special
registration plate may be used only on a passenger car or truck
with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
