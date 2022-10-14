Senate Resolution 358 Printer's Number 1970
PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1970
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
358
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BREWSTER, LAUGHLIN, BROOKS,
BARTOLOTTA, HUGHES, MARTIN, SCHWANK, MENSCH, ROBINSON,
SCAVELLO, ARGALL AND LANGERHOLC, OCTOBER 14, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 14, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating October 7, 2022, as "Manufacturing Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Manufacturing is the lifeblood of the economic well-
being in our Commonwealth generating more than $90 billion
annually in State gross product; and
WHEREAS, The manufacturing sector is a leading contributor to
gross State product at 12%; and
WHEREAS, Manufacturers employ 540,000 hardworking
Pennsylvanians on the plant floors; and
WHEREAS, Millions of additional Pennsylvania jobs are
directly sustained by manufacturing in supply chains,
distribution networks, warehousing and logistics; and
WHEREAS, Manufacturing jobs have above-average wages and
benefits, averaging an annual income of more than $77,000, 40%
higher than nonmanufacturing sectors; and
WHEREAS, There are upwards of 8,000 manufacturing jobs that
remain unfilled on our manufacturing plant floors due to a lack
