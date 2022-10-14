Submit Release
Senate Resolution 358 Printer's Number 1970

PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1970

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

358

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BREWSTER, LAUGHLIN, BROOKS,

BARTOLOTTA, HUGHES, MARTIN, SCHWANK, MENSCH, ROBINSON,

SCAVELLO, ARGALL AND LANGERHOLC, OCTOBER 14, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 14, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating October 7, 2022, as "Manufacturing Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Manufacturing is the lifeblood of the economic well-

being in our Commonwealth generating more than $90 billion

annually in State gross product; and

WHEREAS, The manufacturing sector is a leading contributor to

gross State product at 12%; and

WHEREAS, Manufacturers employ 540,000 hardworking

Pennsylvanians on the plant floors; and

WHEREAS, Millions of additional Pennsylvania jobs are

directly sustained by manufacturing in supply chains,

distribution networks, warehousing and logistics; and

WHEREAS, Manufacturing jobs have above-average wages and

benefits, averaging an annual income of more than $77,000, 40%

higher than nonmanufacturing sectors; and

WHEREAS, There are upwards of 8,000 manufacturing jobs that

remain unfilled on our manufacturing plant floors due to a lack

