St. Albans Barracks / DUI Refusal
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
ARREST
CASE#: 22A2005870
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME of CALL: 10/14/2022 @ 8:48 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Boston Post Rd near Bogue Rd
TOWN: Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Nikki Maurer
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Boston Post Rd in Enosburg, VT. It was later determined that two vehicles may have been involved. The operator, and sole occupant of vehicle 1 was Nikki Maurer. She was assessed on scene by Enosburg Rescue and transported to Northwestern Medical Center with minor injuries. Investigation revealed Maurer was under the influence of alcohol when she was operating the vehicle. She was cited for DUI Refusal. Additional charges or tickets may be forthcoming and the investigation into the crash is still underway. No other parties were reported to be injured.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/22 @ 08:30 am
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.