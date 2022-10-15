Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

 

CASE#: 22A2005870                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME of CALL: 10/14/2022 @ 8:48 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boston Post Rd near Bogue Rd 

TOWN: Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Nikki Maurer                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Boston Post Rd in Enosburg, VT. It was later determined that two vehicles may have been involved. The operator, and sole occupant of vehicle 1 was Nikki Maurer. She was assessed on scene by Enosburg Rescue and transported to Northwestern Medical Center with minor injuries.  Investigation revealed Maurer was under the influence of alcohol when she was operating the vehicle. She was cited for DUI Refusal.  Additional charges or tickets may be forthcoming and the investigation into the crash is still underway. No other parties were reported to be injured.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/22 @ 08:30 am           

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

