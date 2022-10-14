Participation in the First "Central Asia + Russia" Summit

TAJIKISTAN, October 14 - On October 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Astana of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took part and spoke at the First "Central Asia + Russia" Summit.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov took part in the work of the Summit.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, spoke at the First "Central Asia + Russia" Summit and expressed gratitude to the President of the Russian Federation for the initiative to hold this summit and to the leader of the host country, Kazakhstan, for organizing the event at a high organizational level.

It was emphasized that over the 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations between the countries of Central Asia and Russia, we have managed to achieve a high level of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

Satisfaction was expressed with the proper level of cooperation between countries within the framework of the United Nations and other international and regional organizations.

The Head of State, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, considered it necessary to establish cooperation in the areas of trade, transport and communications, education, in the direction of humanitarian relations and countering new threats and challenges within the framework of the six-party dialogue.

During his speech at the Summit, President Emomali Rahmon also spoke out on issues of cooperation between countries in the field of security in the region, in the domain of preventing the spread of extremist ideology, countering the growth of terrorist and extremist groups, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. The Head of State proposed to strengthen the coordination of the activities of special services and competent authorities in the region in order to develop and create new mechanisms for jointly combating the mentioned threats.

Regarding the political and humanitarian situation in the neighboring country of Afghanistan, the readiness of Tajikistan to provide humanitarian assistance to the long-suffering Afghan people through the logistics capabilities of our country was emphasized.

During his speech, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, also made constructive proposals on the need to strengthen cooperation between countries in the trade and economic sphere, in developing joint projects in priority areas and increasing trade.

Following the meeting, the heads of state adopted a Joint Statement.