‘JUDICIAL MAYHEM: HOW FEDERAL JUDGES BETRAYED THEIR PUBLIC TRUST’ FROM AUTHOR & WATERGATE ATTORNEY DAVID DORSEN

Everyone concerned about fair-handed justice should read this.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Dorsen, who first gained national attention as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and Assistant Chief Counsel of the Senate Watergate Committee has penned a new non-fiction legal about his final, and most extraordinary case.
Judicial Mayhem: How Federal Judges Betrayed Their Public Trust is the incredible roller coaster true story of Michael Lauer, who ESCAPED to America from behind Russia’s Iron Curtain at age 15, penniless and speaking no English. The hard-charging immigrant worked his way through college while driving a New York City taxicab, entered the world of finance at the bottom[,] and made a fortune through his tenacious, but always ethical and honest business practices. Lauer became a multi-millionaire, a model of hard-fought success for hard-working immigrants who yearnED to make their dreams come true in America, and eventually succeeding beyond his wildest dreams.
Then, Michael Lauer's dreams became a nightmare when an overzealous Securities and Exchange Commission and misguided Department of Justice targeted Lauer, destroying him and those around him in the process.
Attorney David Dorsen had a front row seat in the courtroom beside the defendant, serving as Michael Lauer’s pugnacious lawyer and staunchest (and often only) ally TO TRY TO RESCUE HIM AFTER THE FEDERAL COURTS IMPOSED A TOTALLY UNJUSTIFIED JUDGMENT AGAINST HIM OF $62 MILLION. THE GOVERNMENT AND THE FEDERAL COURTS HAD FIRST DEPRIVED LAUER OF THE USE OF HIS MONEY AND FORCED HIM TO REPRESENT HIMSELF IN A COMPLEX NIGHTMARE, THEN MANGLED THE LAW TO HIS DETRIMENT. THE COURTS TREATED DORSEN, WHO AGREED TO TRY TO REVERSE THE JUDGMENT, NO BETTER THAN THEY HAD TREATED LAUER.
Dorsen presents in page-turning detail why misguided, inept and overreaching government officials falsely concluded that his client was guilty of securities fraud, disregarding and evading established rules and procedures in their quest to "nail" the presumed culprit. EVEN MORE SERIOUS, NUMEROUS FEDERAL JUDGES KNOWINGLY RUBBER STAMPED THIS CATASTROPHIC FINANCIAL DESTRUCTION OF AN INNOCENT MAN IN WHAT MAY HAVE BEEN UNIQUE IN A FEDERAL CIVIL CASE IN THIS COUNTRY.
Dorsen gives readers a tightly nuanced ‘behind-the-bench’ look at how the federal court system can completely malfunction, with a never-before-revealed account of this extraordinary miscarriage of justice. The grizzled legal veteran details in jaw-dropping detail how judges eventually wiped out three flourishing hedge funds WORTH COLLECTIVELY OVER $1 BILLION, their INNOCENT investors, and fund manager Lauer, who had never been sued, or ever accused of wrongdoing, BUT WAS INSTEAD AN AWARD-WINNING ANALYST, A MAJOR PHILANTHROPIST, AND SPORTSMAN WHO RACED CARS WITH PAUL NEWMAN.
Judicial Mayhem: How Federal Judges Betrayed Their Public Trust, published by Headlines Books, is now available everywhere books are sold. Dorsen’s previous books include the novel Moses V. Trump, Henry Friendly, Greatest Judge Of His Era and the critically acclaimed The Unexpected Scalia: A Conservative Justice’s Liberal Opinions about his close friend late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia.
Mr. Dorsen is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, and was an editor on the Harvard Law Review. He served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Assistant Chief Counsel of the Senate Watergate Committee in addition to his many years in private practice. David’s clients have included General William C. Westmoreland, John and Maureen Dean in a libel suit against G. Gordon Liddy and others, and a corporation (IMIC) owned by the Hunt brothers and Arab sheiks during the collapse of the silver market. Dorsen lives in Washington, D.C.
Advance praise for Judicial Mayhem: How Federal Judges Betrayed Their Public Trust
"David Dorsen’s book is extraordinary and almost certainly unique…the American judicial system failed Lauer by trashing the rule of law.”
John W. Dean, CNN contributor, former counsel to President Richard Nixon and author of thirteen books, including ‘Without Honor.’
"Everyone concerned about fair-handed justice should read this.”
Elizabeth Holtzman former U.S. Congresswoman and District Attorney of Brooklyn, NY.
"Our legal system will remain worthy of trust only if claims of a miscarriage of justice are professionally examined, as in this book, which is well written and eminently readable”
Abraham Sofaer, George P. Schultz Senior Fellow Emeritus at the Hoover Institute, Stanford University, and a former United States District Judge, Southern District of New York
"David Dorsen presents allegations I’ve never seen in my decades in the world of finance...It is a must-read.”
Stanley S. Shuman, senior advisor and chairman emeritus of Allen & Company.
