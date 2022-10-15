Road Closed between Hardscrabble and Bristol Road, Bristol

State of Vermont

Monkton Road between Hardscrabble Road and Bristol Road in Bristol is closed due to a traffic accident and a detour is in place.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Supervisor,CIDT, MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173