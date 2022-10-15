RE: Road Closed between Hardscrabble and Bristol Road, Bristol

Road way has reopened to one way traffic at this time.

Delays should still be expected and please drive safely.

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, October 14, 2022 6:21 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Road Closed between Hardscrabble and Bristol Road, Bristol

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.