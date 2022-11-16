Forward Edge-AI, Inc., awarded Phase I SBIR contract to protect edge devices against quantum-cyber attacks

Air Force SBIR technology expected to form the backbone of zero trust enterprise networks

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI) has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract by the US Air Force/AFWERX to meet a national Defense-related information resilience mission to universally secure edge devices and data links at scale. The innovation is capable of protecting highly restricted communications and data from personal devices against both classical and quantum-level hacking.

“Forward Edge-AI is developing a high assurance, low cost, non-Controlled Cryptographic Item (CCI) for secure communications using any foreign or domestic communication infrastructure including 5G.” said Eric Adolphe, Forward Edge-AI’s CEO. “With our embedded, autonomous Artificial Intelligence, we believe our technology also will meet critical Security, Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP), and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation time requirements and serve as the backbone of a zero trust enterprise networks across government and the private sector. Our STTR award supports the United States Air Force’s quest to rapidly capitalize on emerging technology trends.” “The technology also will be effective against cross-chain bridge hacks and other Financial Technology (FINTECH) cyber security challenges.”

The SBIR Program is a highly competitive award-based program which provides qualified small business concerns with opportunities to propose innovative ideas that meet the specific Research and Research, and Development (R/R&D) needs of the federal Government.

Both the House and Senate voted to reauthorize the program for five years through the SBIR & STTR Extension Act of 2022.

About Forward Edge-AI:

Since its foundation in 2019, the goal of Forward Edge AI, Inc. has been to become the dominant player in Artificial Intelligence and lead the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI completed the comprehensive TruSight best practices third-party assessment service created by leading industry participants for the collective benefit of all financial institutions, their suppliers, partners, and other third parties. Forward Edge-AI is led by Eric Adolphe an SBIR Tibbetts Award Winner.