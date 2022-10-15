8chili to Exhibit HintVR™ a Novel Immersive Surgical Training Platform at the ACS Clinical Congress 2022
HintVR has been validated in evidence-based studies for patient education, better engagement, and therapies with innovative immersive and interactive content.
For the very first-time robotic surgeons have access to the surgeon’s view of the binocular feed from the Da Vinci Xi surgeon console”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HintVR platform enables health systems and teaching institutes to develop customized proprietary, immersive, and interactive content by enabling diverse data sets imported to the platform in the form of PDF/PPT, 2D videos, multiple imaging modalities Ultrasound, CT, MRI. The platform provides rapid access to a rich library of anatomical models, 360/180 VR videos, proprietary HintVR 3D videos for imitation training, drag and drop based simulation for learning assessment.
In addition, for the very first-time robotic surgeons have access to the surgeon’s view of the binocular feed from the Da Vinci Xi surgeon console. The platform purposes personalized training needs for healthcare professionals ranging from robotic surgeons, nursing, and paramedics.
WHAT:
8chili will be demonstrating at the Clinical Congress 2022. This year’s Clinical Congress offers outstanding educational opportunities for every stage in your career—all in one place. Learn from distinguished experts, hear about groundbreaking procedures and research, network with peers from around the globe, and gain clinical and non-clinical knowledge and skills that you can immediately put into practice.
WHERE:
Booth #842, October 17 Monday – October 19 Wednesday, 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM
LOCATION:
San Diego Convention Center
About 8chili: 8chili is a deeptech company that is building the underlying infrastructure for metaverse content creation and distribution. HintVR™ is a device agnostic end to end platform with creator economy tools that enables not only creation and customization of original 3D content but also distribution and delivery of this content across various metaverse estates solving the problem of reach and content for organizations looking to offer services to their metaverse users.
