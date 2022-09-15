8chili and UArizona Health Sciences Collaborate on HealthCare Training with HintVR™ Virtual Reality Simulation Platform
Creator economy tools and AI-powered content authoring platform enable immersive, interactive hands-on training and education for healthcare professionals
ASTEC enables virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies, including the testing and design of surgical simulation, learning and medical training technologies.”TUCSON, AZ, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8chili, Inc., a deep tech company, entered into a collaboration with the University of Arizona Health Sciences Arizona Simulation Technology and Education Center (ASTEC) in Tucson, Arizona, to test and design educational tools on the HintVR™ Virtual Reality Simulation Platform.
"We are excited to partner with 8chili, a leading innovator in the health metaverse,” said Allan Hamilton, MD, FACS, executive director of ASTEC. "ASTEC enables virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies, including the testing and design of surgical simulation, learning and medical training technologies. 8chili’s HintVR platform innovation will complement the simulation center’s educational and research mission collaborations around a variety of procedural-based training stations.”
ASTEC engages learners at all levels of health care education by combining simulation technology with innovative methods of experiential learning theory. The 30,000-square-foot facility is equipped with a simulation deck featuring six patient rooms that can be converted to any type of hospital environment, including a full-scale operating room, intensive care unit, labor and delivery suite, and a large pharmacy. A separate 3,000-square-foot, two-story multipurpose area is utilized for large-scale, mass-casualty training events. ASTEC also includes a state-of-the-art tissue manufacturing facility, dedicated virtual reality training rooms, classrooms and a lecture hall.
Located at the AZ Weartech Applied Research Center in Phoenix, 8chili collaborates with health metaverse partners to validate various medical simulation procedures for training and education.
8chili, whose mission is to build the underlying infrastructure for metaverse content creation and distribution, has enabled more than 500 hours of 3D content creation in the last six months.
8chili’s HintVR platform powers innovations in health education, patient engagement and immersive virtual health care delivery. It is used by global education and health care institutions for training students and staff and to engage patients for pre- and post-op consultation and therapy.
“We are delighted to partner with ASTEC, a leading simulation and education center. This partnership allows us to benefit from the expertise of ASTEC’s faculty and staff for simulation learning and product development with the HintVR 3D creator economy tools,” said Aravind Upadhyaya, ceo and co-founder of 8chili, Inc. “The HintVR platform enables the easy creation of compelling training content in true 3D in the health metaverse and democratizing access to virtual reality hands-on 3D training content”
8chili is the recipient of the prestigious AZ WearTech Applied Research Center Cohort 2 award, created in partnership with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority to help launch a health technology ecosystem around Arizona’s thriving biomedical scene. The Arizona Commerce Authority is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy.
ABOUT THE WEARTECH APPLIED RESEARCH CENTER
The WearTech Applied Research Center was created by Partnership for Economic Innovation (PEI) in 2019 to help launch a future-of-health technology ecosystem around Arizona’s thriving biomedical scene. The Center offers an engineering lab and community space for innovation teams bringing disruptive IP to life. Their process connects entrepreneurs and industry to world class research teams and resources, helping through the idea generation, project formation, research prototyping validation, and commercialization of products. The WearTech Center is able to work towards its mission of growing Arizona’s wearable tech ecosystem with support from key partners including the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, the Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation, Startup AZ Foundation, and the City of Phoenix. Learn more at azweartech.org.
ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP FOR ECONOMIC INNOVATION
Partnership for Economic Innovation is a passionate collective of business and community leaders dedicated to accelerating Arizona’s economic opportunities. We believe innovators are problem solvers who come from anywhere, if they have access to pathways to do so — which is why PEI is investing in community-building technology and R&D designed to make Arizona more resilient and empower innovators to bring world-changing ideas to market. PEI initiatives include:
• WearTech and Blockchain Applied Research Centers are accelerating the development of emerging technology products with the potential to radically transform healthcare, keep us safer and more secure.
• Pipeline AZ, a career exploration platform creating more transparent pathways to advanced industry jobs and connecting Arizona workers to any training they might need to get there.
• The Connective, Greater Phoenix’s internationally acclaimed Smart Region collaborative, convening cities, industries and entrepreneurs to lay the open innovation groundwork to solve regional challenges.
About 8Chili
8chili is a deep tech company that is building the underlying infrastructure for metaverse content creation and distribution. HintVR™ is a device agnostic end to end platform with creator economy tools that enables not only creation and customization of original 3D content but also distribution and delivery of this content across various metaverse estates solving the problem of reach and content for organizations looking to offer services to their metaverse users.
