8chili announces Know-How License Agreement with Mayo Clinic for immersive 3D Training Platform
The collaboration with Mayo Clinic enables 8chili to utilize reputable content with ease of access”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8chili, an immersive training and education company, today announced a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic for training and education for its immersive 3D virtual reality content for global medical professionals.
— Aravind Upadhyaya
8chili’s HintVR™ Platform provides immersive and interactive training courses for educating healthcare professionals. The collaboration aims to enable rapid creation and validation of top-quality content that addresses significant gaps in current methodologies across the cardiovascular specialty.
Many challenges currently exist in training the next generation of clinicians, residents, fellows and allied healthcare professionals within health systems already burdened from post-COVID-19 induced skill shortages, shortage of resources and ballooning in-person training costs. There is a growing need for practicums and clinical rotations to complement in-person training with remote, real-time scenario-based simulation training and imitation learning.
HintVR™ provides rapid access to a rich library of anatomical models, 360/180 VR videos, proprietary HintVR 3D videos for imitation training, drag and drop based simulation for learning assessment and robotic surgeon’s view of the binocular feed from the Da Vinci Xi surgeon console. The platform purposes personalized training needs for healthcare professionals ranging from surgeons, nursing, and paramedics. With the HintVR super-app, users have access to diverse 2D and 3D content tailored to shorten time to skill mastery.
HintVR has been validated in randomized control trials for efficacy of immersive training to increase accuracy, knowledge, time to skill mastery and emotional attachment to virtual reality based training and education. The platform tracks user progress and organizes the data on the training hours, assessments completed by users, skill mastery providing this business intelligence to improve the courses and help address the requirements of a user.
“The collaboration with Mayo Clinic enables 8chili to utilize reputable content with ease of access. The post-COVID-19 world needs a better and creative immersive platform for training and educating future generations to fill gaps in availability of skilled workforce around the globe,” says Aravind Upadhyaya, Founder and CEO 8chili.
About 8chili: 8chili is a San Ramon and Bengaluru based deep tech company that is into design, development and commercialization of HintVR platform that enables organizations to create, curate and distribute virtual reality courses for training and education.
