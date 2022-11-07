Forward Edge-AI, Inc., awarded Phase I STTR contract by the US Air Force for Space Communications Security (COMSEC)

Space Is The Next Frontier For Cybersecurity

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, November 9, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI) has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract by the US Air Force/AFWERX to meet a national Defense-related information resilience mission in the area of Space Communications Security (COMSEC).

Space COMSEC is a high-cost, critical asset needed to operate in the space environment and for ground nodes that link to space assets. Due to low volume production quantities and high assurance design requirements, Space COMSEC products can range in price from $10K per unit to $2M per unit. And according to MarketsandMarkets, the small satellite market worth is expected to grow to $7.4 billion by 2026.

“Leveraging commodity off-the-shelf parts and autonomous artificial intelligence software, we are able to meet quantum-resistant security requirements of the exploding space industry, and at a cost that is 98 percent lower than current cryptographic systems that can only protect against classical attacks, ” said Eric Adolphe, Forward Edge-AI’s CEO. “Space is the next frontier for cybersecurity.”

The STTR Program is a highly competitive awards-based program that provides qualified small business concerns with opportunities to propose innovative ideas that meet the specific Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) needs of the Federal Government.

Both the House and Senate voted to reauthorize the program for five years through the SBIR & STTR Extension Act of 2022.

About Forward Edge-AI:

Since its foundation in 2019, the goal of Forward Edge AI, Inc. is to become the dominant player in Artificial Intelligence and lead the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI completed the comprehensive TruSight best practices third-party assessment service created by leading industry participants for the collective benefit of all financial institutions, their suppliers, partners, and other third parties. Forward Edge-AI is led by Eric Adolphe, an SBIR Tibbetts Award Winner.