Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,174 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,422 in the last 365 days.

Forward Edge-AI, Inc., awarded Phase I STTR contract by the US Air Force for Space Communications Security (COMSEC)

Space Is The Next Frontier For Cybersecurity

Space is the next frontier for cybersecurity”
— Eric Adolphe

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, November 9, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI) has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract by the US Air Force/AFWERX to meet a national Defense-related information resilience mission in the area of Space Communications Security (COMSEC).

Space COMSEC is a high-cost, critical asset needed to operate in the space environment and for ground nodes that link to space assets. Due to low volume production quantities and high assurance design requirements, Space COMSEC products can range in price from $10K per unit to $2M per unit. And according to MarketsandMarkets, the small satellite market worth is expected to grow to $7.4 billion by 2026.

“Leveraging commodity off-the-shelf parts and autonomous artificial intelligence software, we are able to meet quantum-resistant security requirements of the exploding space industry, and at a cost that is 98 percent lower than current cryptographic systems that can only protect against classical attacks, ” said Eric Adolphe, Forward Edge-AI’s CEO. “Space is the next frontier for cybersecurity.”

The STTR Program is a highly competitive awards-based program that provides qualified small business concerns with opportunities to propose innovative ideas that meet the specific Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) needs of the Federal Government.

Both the House and Senate voted to reauthorize the program for five years through the SBIR & STTR Extension Act of 2022.

About Forward Edge-AI:

Since its foundation in 2019, the goal of Forward Edge AI, Inc. is to become the dominant player in Artificial Intelligence and lead the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI completed the comprehensive TruSight best practices third-party assessment service created by leading industry participants for the collective benefit of all financial institutions, their suppliers, partners, and other third parties. Forward Edge-AI is led by Eric Adolphe, an SBIR Tibbetts Award Winner.

Eric Adolphe
Forward Edge, AI Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Forward Edge-AI, Inc., awarded Phase I STTR contract by the US Air Force for Space Communications Security (COMSEC)

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.