Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to host job screenings

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) will host employment screening events in Alton and St. Charles in October and December.





IDJJ is looking to fill multiple openings for juvenile justice specialists at the five Illinois Youth Center locations in Chicago, Warrenville, St. Charles, Alton, and Harrisburg. Individuals interested in applying must be an Illinois resident, at least 21 years of age, with a valid driver's license and bachelor's degree, and must be eligible to work in the United States. Applicants should bring a copy of their driver's license, birth certificate, college transcript, and selective service number if applicable, and should wear comfortable attire appropriate for physical agility testing.





Screenings will be held at 8:00 a.m. at the Illinois Youth Center located at 3825 Campton Hills Road in St. Charles on October 18 and December 6. Additional screenings will be held at 8:00 a.m. in the auditorium of Alton Mental Health Center located at 4500 College Ave. in Alton on October 20 and December 8. Screenings last four to six hours.



