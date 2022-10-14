Submit Release
80th Street Bridge now open in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – The 80th Street Northeast bridge replacement project is close to completion and 80th St NE is now open to traffic.

The original bridge was previously damaged after being struck by an over height vehicle.

“We are very pleased with the new bridge,” said Daniel Christenson, project engineer. “It was built to accommodate larger trucks and provide better access on Interstate 94 through Bismarck”.

Even though the bridge is open, work continues at the project site. Motorists can expect minimum impact.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution through the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

