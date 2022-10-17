Concord Selected to Participate in the Creative Destruction Lab Program
Through a competitive process, Concord was accepted to the Creative Destruction Lab Program at the University of British Columbia
Our admission into the CDL program reinforces that Concord’s core concept is one that warrants earnest consideration for widespread adoption.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concord announced today that it was accepted into the competitive Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) program at the University of British Columbia. Concord will participate in CDL’s “compute stream,” which supports companies seeking to commercialize new computing hardware and software technologies that are massively scalable.
“Our admission into the CDL program reinforces that Concord’s core concept - that people should have direct ownership and control of their data and that, when they do, both people and companies benefit - is one that warrants earnest consideration for widespread adoption,” said Concord CEO Dashiell Lavine. “We are pleased to join the program and want to thank CDL for our acceptance and the work we are about to embark upon together.”
The CDL program involves mentorship from select entrepreneurs and angel investors, opportunities to raise capital, advice on technology roadmaps from CDL’s Chief Scientists, and business development support from top students. CDL participants work with these mentors to sharpen objectives, prioritize time and resources, raise capital, and engage with experts working on the frontiers of research.
As part of the program, Concord will attend five in-person objective-setting sessions between October and June. The goal is to learn from the insights of experienced entrepreneurs, increasing the probability of success in terms of company growth and scaling — especially as Concord looks to expand its product offerings into the Web3 space.
About Concord
By utilizing decades of experience in online marketing, social/behavioral analytics, and big data technology, Concord helps companies ensure compliance with the latest data privacy regulations while building trust and loyalty with their users to drive higher engagement and more opt-ins. Concord provides a secure and scalable data processing engine and a user-facing privacy center that public and private organizations can easily implement without code expertise, enabling privacy protected data collection, sharing/preference controls, and regulation-ready compliance feeds. One platform for compliance and privacy-first data collection that drives better data, user loyalty, and security & protection.
About CDL
Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) is a nonprofit organization that delivers an objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies. CDL has designed a new approach to enterprising research and innovation, nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset through expert opinion, funding opportunities, research analysis, and business development support.
