Concord Selected to Participate in Exclusive Dcode Accelerator
Concord Tech was recently selected as one of 12 cutting-edge technology companies for the fall cohort of the Dcode accelerator program.PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dcode works with the tech industry and government to bring top tech onto contract and into government missions and the acceleration program provides participants a simpler, faster, and more streamlined way to scale in the federal market.
“We are excited to join this elite program, especially because government-ready product is a key focus for us as a company,” said Concord CEO Dash Lavine. “As more government agencies are focusing on modernizing their data practices, the Dcode accelerator presents a unique opportunity for Concord to align our solution with the needs of government.”
Throughout the program, Concord will receive one-on-one advisory support from the Dcode team and live, virtual sessions with Dcode and industry experts to guide its federal strategy. The program also provides the opportunity for participants to meet key decision makers across government and potential channel partners to build market presence. When the program concludes, Concord will be better positioned for accelerated growth in the federal market and will continue to partner with Dcode on the federal side.
About Concord
Concord’s platform helps companies ensure compliance with the latest data privacy regulations while building trust and loyalty with their users to drive higher engagement and more opt-ins. Concord provides a secure and scalable data processing engine and a user-facing privacy center that public and private organizations can easily implement without code expertise, enabling privacy protected data collection, sharing/preference controls, and regulation-ready compliance feeds. One platform for compliance and privacy-first data collection that drives better data, user loyalty, and security & protection.
For more information, please visit: https://www.concord.tech
About Dcode
Dcode connects the tech industry and government to drive commercial innovation in the federal market. Dcode’s solutions for tech companies, government organizations, and industry partners are all designed to improve the way government runs, using product and practices from the private sector. We offer integrated solutions for all parts of our community, and when they come together… that’s where the magic happens.
For more information, please visit: https://dcode.co
