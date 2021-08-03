Concord Selected by the U.S. Air Force & the Department of Defense to Help Modernize Data Management & Privacy Processes
Portland-based data privacy firm Concord recently completed a working contract with the Air Force as part of the Small Business Innovation Research programPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concord, a Portland-based data privacy company, recently completed a working contract with the Department of Defense (DoD) / U.S. Air Force (USAF) as part of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant program. In this Phase I project, Concord created a roadmap for the USAF to modernize its data privacy and data collection processes, with a large focus on managing and responding to Privacy Act requests and adhering to current data privacy regulations.
“Modernizing the collection, storage, and secure access of personal data is mission critical for all organizations public and private, and we were pleased to have been selected to work with the Air Force to help them attack that problem,” said Dash Lavine, CEO of Concord Tech. “Our data privacy, consent, and compliance solutions perfectly align with the USAF’s needs, and we are excited to help them develop faster, cheaper, and more efficient automated processes for complying with requests, pursuant to their Privacy Act.”
The DoD is heavily focused on the strategic value of data and the modernization of data practices. Their data strategy is guided by seven goals: visible, accessible, understandable, linked, trustworthy, interoperable, and secure. Concord’s expertise and platform align with these goals, and their work, as part of the SBIR grant, focused on delivering a guided path to success that is built around repeatable efficiency, cost reduction, and alignment with the needs of the DoD and the USAF.
“This project was really a natural fit for us,” said Paul Lawbaugh, Concord’s CTO. “Our partnership will help the USAF achieve their strategic data goals by modernizing their data practices.”
About Concord
By utilizing decades of experience in online marketing, social/behavioral analytics, and big data technology, Concord helps companies ensure compliance with the latest data privacy regulations while building trust and loyalty with their users to drive higher engagement and more opt-ins. Concord provides a secure and scalable data processing engine and a user-facing privacy center that public and private organizations can easily implement without code expertise, enabling privacy protected data collection, sharing/preference controls, and regulation-ready compliance feeds. One platform for compliance and privacy-first data collection that drives better data, user loyalty, and security & protection.
