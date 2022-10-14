FLHSMV Recognizes National Pedestrian Safety Month

October 14, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In recognition of National Pedestrian Safety Month, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), and public safety partners across the state are joining forces this October to remind drivers and pedestrians that staying safe on Florida’s roadways is a shared responsibility.

“Last year, nearly 850 lives were lost in senseless and preventable pedestrian-involved crashes in Florida,” said FLHSMV Executive Director, Terry L. Rhodes. “Pedestrian safety is a two-way street – a shared responsibility between all road users to look out for one another’s safety. No matter your mode of transportation, always keep your eyes on the road – this can be your best defense for avoiding crashes.”

In 2021, there were 9,552 pedestrian crashes statewide, a 17% increase from 2020. Fatalities and serious bodily injuries (SBI) from pedestrian crashes in 2021 also increased when compared to the previous year – fatalities were up nearly 19%, and SBIs increased by nearly 15%.

Pedestrian Crashes Year Pedestrian Crashes Fatalities SBIs 2019 9752 735 1526 2020 8107 712 1262 2021 9552 847 1450

“On Florida’s busy roadways, pedestrians are urged to always remain alert and make proper use of pedestrian crossings,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Motorists should minimize distractions, always obey the law, and proceed with caution to avoid striking pedestrians who are our most vulnerable road users.”

FLHSMV is proud to partner with safety officials across the state, all dedicated to pedestrian safety:

“Florida is a top tourist destination with hundreds of miles of beachfront communities and other globally recognized attractions. This means we have a significant number of pedestrians along and near our roadways. As we drive, please remember the safety of pedestrians is a shared responsibility. On behalf of Florida’s sheriffs, I recommend that everyone keep up with the news and tips from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ National Pedestrian Safety Month initiative. Stay safe, Florida,” said Sheriff Al Nienhuis, President of the Florida Sheriffs Association.

FPCA President and Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry said, “October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and in Florida, it’s also a great time of year to get outside and enjoy a walk in our beautiful state. The Florida Police Chiefs Association proudly stands with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to remind drivers that we all share the road, so keep an eye out for pedestrians.”

“Motorists should be extra vigilant as children make their way to school and play in and around neighborhoods,” said Michele Harris, Florida Public Affairs Director for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “They are the most unpredictable of all pedestrians and generally don’t understand the rules of the road.”

For more information on Pedestrian Safety Month, including safety tips for pedestrians and motorists, visit FLHSMV’s Pedestrian Safety webpage.

