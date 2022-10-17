Air Charter Safety Foundation Launches Flight Data Monitoring Program for Small Aircraft Operators
The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) has partnered with AirSync and CloudAhoy to offer a low-cost Flight Data Monitoring program to small aircraft operatorsWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s “Most Wanted List,” it is a best-practice recommendation to capture and analyze aircraft flight data using a Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) program. That’s why the Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF.aero), a nonprofit aviation safety organization whose mission is to improve the safety of air charter and private aviation flights, is launching a brand-new Flight Data Monitoring program for its member companies.
In fact, implementing an FDM program is the “next logical step” for aircraft operators who also use a Safety Management System (SMS) and are active members of the Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP), noted Bryan Burns, President of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.
In the process, the ACSF will serve as a third-party FDM advisor and educational resource for its members, in a similar capacity to how it facilitates each member’s Aviation Safety Action Program.
“If something goes awry, FDM’s data-driven, post-flight feedback tells you what the aircraft did during a flight, while a post-flight ASAP report will explain why it happened,” Burns said. “The two programs go hand-in-hand.”
ACSF TEAMS UP WITH AIRSYNC AND CLOUDAHOY
To offer a turnkey FDM solution, the ACSF is teaming up with aviation technology innovators, AirSync and CloudAhoy. AirSync will provide members FDM access with flight data collection hardware and connectivity, while CloudAhoy will provide its P-FOQA software for flight data analysis.
“For a long time, FDM programs have been accessible mostly to medium-to-large cabin aircraft operators,” explained Frank Raymond, the Director of Safety for the ACSF. “This limitation leaves operators of piston, turbo-prop and light jets (who may not have built-in technology), without a cost-effective solution. By partnering with CloudAhoy and AirSync, we'll provide the benefits of FDM at a much lower cost.”
As a part of this FDM effort, the ACSF began a beta test with three ACSF member companies. As a result, the ACSF will support its members in launching an FDM of their own. For example, the ACSF team is able to:
-- Assist flight departments in determining the necessary FDM program scope.
-- Help members source available FDM hardware and software solutions with AirSync and CloudAhoy (or other partners, as needed).
-- Educate the member’s staff regarding the non-punitive nature of an FDM program.
-- Analyze routine flight data captured from aircraft systems to improve safety performance, and, as well, analyze all de-identified member data.
-- Provide an FDM Program Manual and a section on FDM for their Flight/General Operations Manual.
-- Discuss quarterly reports highlighting the member’s FDM performance benchmarked with ACSF aggregate data information.
-- Help address systemic issues identified through FDM.
-- Share trends to help improve safety events and incidents.
CloudAhoy’s Founder and CEO, Chuck Shavit, said this about the opportunity to work with ACSF and its members: “By providing ACSF members with CloudAhoy’s P-FOQA, pilots will receive immediate feedback after every flight, highlighting safety and proficiency topics. P-FOQA will also enable ACSF Safety personnel to aggregate anonymized data across multiple operators, to identify trends, and to improve flight safety across the board.”
“AirSync is excited to partner with the ACSF to deliver practical and cost-effective FDM capabilities to smaller aviation organizations,” said Jason Harris, Director, AirSync. “In particular, Part 135 operators will be able to significantly enhance their safety by increasing efficiency and automating flight ops, maintenance and training.”
To join the ACSF, visit acsf.aero/join, and to learn more about the Flight Data Monitoring for ACSF members, visit acsf.aero/FDM.
All third-party products and services available to ACSF members are subject to the terms and conditions of the third-party providers, and these providers are solely responsible for their delivery of the product or service.
About the ACSF
The Air Charter Safety Foundation is a non-profit organization with nearly 300 member companies. Its mission is to lead and support the advancement of the highest safety standards available; to enable the business, charter and fractional ownership industry to offer the safest air transportation products in the world; and to provide objective information about these standards and services to the public. In accordance with its mission, the ACSF developed the Industry Audit Standard for Part 135 and 91K operators, which serves as a detailed gap analysis of an operator’s management practices. The ACSF also administers the Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP) in partnership with the FAA. The ASAP, which has more than 220 participating aviation organizations, makes use of member employee input to identify significant safety concerns and issues, operational deficiencies, non-compliance with regulations, deviations from company policies and procedures, and unusual events. The ACSF hosts an annual Air Charter Safety Symposium, with information available at acsf.aero/symposium.
About AirSync
AirSync Inc, based in Maryland, has spent the last four years developing a suite of cost-effective aircraft data collection, connectivity and web services solutions. AirSync currently provides multiple hardware systems for use in different types of aircraft. The AirSync Bridge connects wirelessly to aircraft flight decks; the AirSync429 connects directly to aircraft data busses; and the AirSync Analog works in legacy planes with analog gauges. The AirSync Web Platform and Smartphone App enable users to gather flight data and reports, including: flight info and times, fuel levels, engine and maintenance reports, exceedances, FOQA, within a couple minutes of landing. The Web Platform also automatically connects users to partner services such as monitoring programs, tax accounting, engine analysis, pilot performance, and more. You can learn more about AirSync at www.myairsync.com
About Cloud Ahoy
CloudAhoy’s mission is to increase aviation safety and enhance pilots’ proficiency through data-driven flight analysis. CloudAhoy’s debrief product is used by thousands of pilots, students and instructors, as well as the military. In 2022, CloudAhoy introduced its “P-FOQA” Flight Operations Quality Assurance product. P-FOQA (“P” is for Pilot) is pilot-centric, and targeted to general aviation as well as flight training. CloudAhoy is a leader in post-flight analysis and debrief, and consistently appears in lists of best apps for pilots. For more information, visit cloudahoy.com/p-foqa.
