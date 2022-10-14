NYPACE to Host Annual Celebration on October 17 Focused on “Building the Future Together”

Nonprofit to recognize three honorees at annual fundraising and networking celebration, returning to an in-person forum for the first time since 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYPACE, a nonprofit focused on driving sustainable economic development and job creation by providing pro bono consulting to underrepresented entrepreneurs across New York City, will hold its annual fundraising event and celebration on October 17. The theme of this year’s event, held in person for the first time since 2019, is “Building the Future Together.”Volunteers, entrepreneurs, staff, board supporters, and friends of NYPACE will gather at Midtown Loft & Terrace in Manhattan from 6:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. for an evening of celebration, awards, and networking in support of small business owners from under-resourced communities.NYPACE’s annual celebration this year will recognize three outstanding honorees and members of the extended NYPACE community:· Community Impact Leader | Commissioner James Hendon currently serves as the agency head at NYC Department of Veteran Services. Commissioner Hendon was a former entrepreneur and participant in NYPACE’s flagship small business program. He is a veteran and entrepreneur turned civil servant, responsible for recently launching the Veteran Business Leadership Association to promote certification and to support advocacy, community outreach, leadership recognition, and education related to successful veteran small businesses.· Legacy of Excellence | Former executive director of NYPACE Ken Inadomi will be honored for his exemplary leadership in growing and expanding the NYPACE mission during his tenure. His accomplishments at NYPACE included expanding key resource partners such as JPMorgan Chase to establish the Founders Forward small business mentor program. During his tenure, he also focused on increasing NYPACE staff size and significantly growing NYPACE’s grants and resources.· Entrepreneur on the Move | Yesenia Reyes is the co-owner of AAA Housewares, a small business that is minority-, women-, immigrant-, and family-owned. The small business provides non-foods merchandise to supermarkets in New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, and some U.S. southern states. AAA Housewares will be recognized by NYPACE for its high growth and expansion potential after its participation in a recent cohort program in 2022.“We are excited to finally be gathered back together safely, face-to-face, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said NYPACE’s recently appointed Executive Director, Ibrahima Souare, the first African American leader to take the helm of the organization since its inception nearly two decades ago. “I look forward to connecting with so many of our partners about the steps we will take together to bring NYPACE into the next chapter of its storied history. Last year, 149 volunteers provided more than 3,200 hours of pro bono consulting. This will be a wonderful evening of recognizing all of those who have driven and benefitted from our results-focused approach to advising local entrepreneurs on tackling their toughest challenges.”Small businesses generate over 60% of net new jobs, and 220,000 small businesses across New York City employ nearly two million New Yorkers. But many face systemic challenges, with nearly half closing within five years. NYPACE helps change those odds, with a focus on diverse communities:-- 64% of NYPACE business owners are women-- 91% are people of color-- 88% report they are more confident running their businesses thanks to the collaboration with NYPACE-- More than half of businesses plan to hire within the next year as a result of working with NYPACE-- More than half of businesses saw their revenue growth within a year of being in the programNYPACE leverages 100% of the funds raised during the annual event to benefit NYPACE’s general operating funds and advance the organization’s mission of supporting underserved and marginalized local businesses and entrepreneurs.To register and to learn more, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nypace-annual-celebration-tickets-395115931387 About NYPACE:NYPACE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that stimulates job creation and sustainable economic development in under-resourced neighborhoods by providing pro bono consulting to local entrepreneurs through an extensive network of volunteer advisors from many of the nation’s leading professional firms. NYPACE supports underserved entrepreneurs with pro bono services that would otherwise be unaffordable while providing volunteers with a structured, curated channel for giving back. NYPACE is funded solely through grants and generous donors.For more information, to become a volunteer, or to make a contribution, please visit www.nypace.org , email info@nypace.org, or visit NYPACE on Facebook.