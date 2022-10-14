Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,924 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests inmate for murder

For Immediate Release
October 14, 2022
 
BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) inmate Vinson A. Randolph, 40, DC# J08488, for the murder of another inmate.
 
The case began on October 28, 2021, when FDC requested FDLE to investigate the death of a Hardee Correctional Institution inmate. Agents, with assistance from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, processed the crime scene.
 
The investigation included numerous interviews and the review of digital evidence to ultimately identify the suspect.
 
Randolph was arrested October 5, and ordered back to Hardee Correctional Institution. He is being held without bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 10th Judicial Circuit.
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

You just read:

FDLE arrests inmate for murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.