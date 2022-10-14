FDLE arrests inmate for murder

For Immediate Release

October 14, 2022



BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) inmate Vinson A. Randolph, 40, DC# J08488, for the murder of another inmate.



The case began on October 28, 2021, when FDC requested FDLE to investigate the death of a Hardee Correctional Institution inmate. Agents, with assistance from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, processed the crime scene.



The investigation included numerous interviews and the review of digital evidence to ultimately identify the suspect.



Randolph was arrested October 5, and ordered back to Hardee Correctional Institution. He is being held without bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 10th Judicial Circuit.



