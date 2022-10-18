Guardian Jet Launches Vault 4.0 Client Portal, Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary at #NBAA2022
Explore the aircraft market with Guardian Jet's online client portal. The Vault 4.0 offers extensive information updates to help aircraft owners and operators become experts on the aircraft make and model they're most interested in buying or selling.
Guardian Jet, the 20-year-old business aviation brokerage, consulting and analytics firm, launches Vault 4.0, its most robust client portal upgrade, at NBAA2022
“At Guardian Jet, we built the most extensive library of technical and operational content in the private aviation industry. The depth of the information is unprecedented, and we’re making it available exclusively to our clients,” said Mike Dwyer, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner, Guardian Jet. “Vault 4.0 provides data and transparency to help our clients feel prepared and protected for every aspect of buying, operating, and selling jets.”
The new Vault 4.0 upgrades include easy online access to vast amounts of data and analytics intelligence on the technical, legal and operational aspects of aircraft ownership. Additionally, the redesigned software navigation offers users one-click access to each client’s fleet, transactions, favorite tools, and features.
Newly added Vault 4.0 features:
-- Technical Library – Access current estimated costs for inspection schedules, maintenance programs, avionics upgrades, connectivity, cabin management systems, refurbishments, service bulletins and much more, indexed for each model.
-- Knowledge Center – Research every topic that affects the evaluation, acquisition, operation, and disposal of aircraft.
-- Performance Center – Evaluate the capabilities for an aircraft to meet a mission based on what the client wants to fly, to where, with how many passengers, and when.
-- Legal Library – Get an insider view into legal procedures, regulations, documents, and terms that apply to ownership and trades, complimenting support of aviation attorneys.
The Vault also offers these tools:
-- JetFinder™ - Use detailed search criteria to find the perfect jet and see listings of every model for sale; compare range and cabin sizes for passenger and luggage capabilities; view automated financial projections based on travel usage, and more.
-- Guardian Estimate™ - Understand an aircraft’s value based on the condition of the market as well as track potential aircraft replacement options.
-- Asset Management - Actively manage aircraft just as you would an asset in a portfolio over the short and long term to conduct a trade at the right time and on the right basis.
-- Monitor Transactions - Monitor the entire aircraft purchase and sales process; and view all status updates and documentation, including every prospect inquiry, offer technical comparison, inspection report, agreement, fleet plan and more.
Benefits of the Vault 4.0:
-- Offers 24/7 online access to pre-owned market information giving clients a better understanding of aircraft pricing for over 100 aircraft models.
-- Provides crucial transparency around high-dollar airplane transactions.
-- Delivers actionable analytics and insights for expert-informed decisions, saving clients millions with better timed and executed trades over the aircraft ownership experience.
View an in-person demonstration of Vault 4.0 at the Guardian Jet aircraft display 504 during #NBAA2022. Or, watch the explainer video and request a personalized walk through at www.guardianjet.com/vault.
About Guardian Jet
Celebrating 20 years in business, Guardian Jet is the world leader in aircraft brokerage, consulting and data analytics. The Guilford, Connecticut-based brokerage firm helps its clients find, buy, sell and appraise jet aircraft. For sellers, Guardian Jet helps aircraft owners secure the maximum value for their pre-owned private jet in the shortest possible time. For buyers, Guardian Jet helps clients identify the right aircraft, and–leveraging the firm’s market intelligence and consulting—helps them purchase it at the right price and at the right time. Plus, every client has 24/7 access to Guardian Jet’s Vault 4.0, the most robust aviation asset management portal in the industry. The Vault provides remarkable insights, along with the transparency to help aircraft owners understand the real costs of owning and operating a jet. Learn more at guardianjet.com.
Guardian Jet 1-Minute Vault 4.0 Explainer Video