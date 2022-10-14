Expert Answers Top Questions about CMMC Readiness & Certification on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
The US Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is back on the front burner for orgs in the defense supply chain.
If you do business in the DIB, don’t even think of missing this podcast episode with CMMC expert George Perezdiaz.”HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite some changes, the CMMC program has continued to move forward. The federal rulemaking process that paves the way for CMMC requirements to appear in DoD contracts should be complete by May 2023.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner
From there, it’s likely to be another 60 days before CMMC certification is a necessity for many defense industrial base (DIB) orgs. The time to prepare is definitely now. But many questions remain. To share answers to the top CMMC questions that people are asking right now, George Perezdiaz, CMMC/NIST Security Consultant with Pivot Point Security and a top expert on CMMC, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. The show is hosted by John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• When exactly do DIB orgs need to achieve CMMC Level 2 certification?
• Should we stop working on defense contracts because CMMC compliance is too expensive?
• What should we do if we don’t think we have any CUI in our environment?
• Will there be any “reciprocity” for ISO 27001 certification?
• What about “flowdown” of CMMC requirements to our vendors and subcontractors?
If you do business in the DIB, don’t even think of missing this podcast episode with CMMC expert George Perezdiaz.
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 732-456-5618
email us here