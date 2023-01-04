RED CHAOS: ANOTHER GEM OF A THRILLER IN THE RED HOTEL SERIES
RED CHAOS by Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman
Red Chaos is a timely must read… stimulating and eye-opening.”UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Reilly returns as the United States becomes Russia’s pawn in a global gambit one checkmate away from endgame in the new cinematic, turbo-charged thriller, RED CHAOS: A Thriller From the Red Hotel Series (Beaufort Books). Former Marriott International President and Managing Director Ed Fuller, who also serves on several boards including the FBINAA Foundation, and award-winning network television producer and bestselling author Gary Grossman continue their Red Hotel series with their trademark adrenaline intensity, combining firsthand international experience with hot political drama unnervingly echoing today’s headlines.
— U.S. Army Col. William Carwile (retired)
RED CHAOS begins as Dan Reilly investigates who is behind a rash of terrorist attacks around the world. As the president of the international division of the Kensington Royal Hotel Corporation, it’s his job to stop trouble before it reaches red, the deadliest level in his five-tier Red Hotel threat assessment plan.
Reilly is not your average corporate executive. He’s a former U.S. Army and State Department intelligence officer who uses his skills to protect not only Kensington but the United States. Maintaining an ongoing relationship with the Secretary of State and CIA, Reilly keeps the intelligence information highway running both ways. Technically, he works as a consultant with his CEO’s approval, but in reality, his business is hotels—and espionage.
Reilly’s going to need all his skills as Russian Federation President Nicolai Gorshkov executes his covert master plan to rebuild the Russian empire and reclaim land lost to Eastern Europe. To succeed, he needs money. And that’s where the terrorists come in, through a comprehensive plot to attack foreign oil producers, assassinate global oil company executives, and tip the global economy in Russia’s favor.
An assassination attempt against U.S. President Alexander Crowe leads Reilly to question the ascendency of Vice President Ryan Battaglio. He believes Battaglio is “a wild card, possibly a useful idiot in the Russian president’s mind,” whose selfish narcissism makes him easy for Gorshkov to manipulate.
Can Dan Reilly truly identify who’s behind the terrorist bombing and the execution of global executives of oil companies, Russian oligarchs, and an inept U.S. president? RED CHAOS is a pulse-pounding assault on Gorshkov’s aggression at its deadliest.
"In Red Hotel and Red Deception, Ed Fuller brings his love of politics and his experience in the Vietnam War and deep inside knowledge of the hotel and travel industry including crisis management to build another political thriller with Gary Grossman, an acclaimed novelist, TV producer, and journalist. Pour some of the current global uncertainty into this cocktail, and you have the combustion of Red Chaos!” — Kathleen Matthews, ambassador for World Travel & Tourism Council, former ABC News anchor, former Marriott International senior executive
“Readers will cheer… an entertaining series firmly rooted in the real world.” — Linda Peek Schacht, former press secretary to the U.S. Senate Majority Leader; founder, Andrews Institute for Civic Leadership
RED CHAOS, RED HOTEL and RED DECEPTION are published by Beaufort Books and are available in print, ebook, and Audible editions.
Visit redhotel.com.
ED FULLER had a 40-year career with Marriott International, where he served as chief marketing officer, followed by 22 years as president and managing director of Marriott International. He is president of Irvine, California-based Laguna Strategic Advisors, a global consortium that provides business consulting services to corporations and governments. Fuller is also a board member of the FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA). He served in Germany and Vietnam where he was awarded a Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal. The plots for Red Hotel, Red Deception and Red Chaos draw heavily on his experience and exploits.
GARY GROSSMAN’s first novel, Executive Actions, propelled him into the world of geopolitical thrillers. Executive Treason, Executive Command, and Executive Force further tapped Grossman’s experience as a journalist, newspaper columnist, documentary television producer, reporter, and media historian. Besides the bestselling Executive series, Grossman wrote the international award-winning Old Earth, a geological thriller that spans all of time. With the Red Hotel series, his collaborations with Ed Fuller, Grossman entered a new realm of globe-hopping thriller writing.
