Georgia & Colorado Real Estate Comes Closer Together for Buyers & Sellers
FMLS and REcolorado Ink Data Share Agreement, Creating New Opportunities for 84,000 Brokers and Agents in a Multistate Area
Our alliance gives Brokers & Agents the ability to see listings outside the immediate areas they serve, as well as to make referrals to professionals with local expertise.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FMLS, the largest MLS in the state of Georgia, and REcolorado, the largest MLS in Colorado, announced a data-sharing agreement today that significantly increases the market area of both organizations.
— Gene Millman, President & CEO, REcolorado.
FMLS serves 57,000 customers and partners throughout Georgia and Alabama, while REcolorado provides services to over 27,000 professionals throughout Colorado.
“The synergies between the FMLS and REcolorado markets parallel each other,” according to Jeremy Crawford, President and CEO of FMLS. “Both areas have continued to grow from an economic and real estate standpoint,” Crawford stated. “Georgia and Colorado were amongst the first states to recover all of the job losses from the pandemic, and some of the fastest growing states in the country,” Crawford concludes.
“Our alliance with FMLS will give brokers and agents the ability to see listings outside the immediate area they serve, as well as make referrals to agents who have local expertise,” states Gene Millman, President and CEO of REcolorado. “We’re seeing many home shoppers expanding their home searches to different markets. Making a warm handoff to a credible and trusted agent ensures consumers receive the best service even when moving across the country.”
The agreement provides local brokers and agents in both MLS’ with direct, real-time access to reliable listing data from each other’s markets. Both MLSs are Platinum Certified with RESO listing data standards, making this a seamless partnership that will consequently be easier to put in place and maintain.
According to both organizations, this is the right time to form strategic collaborations among like-minded MLSs that create the scale to expand value and break geographical boundaries in data so brokers and agents can be more efficient and expansive. The combined MLS footprint allows REcolorado and FMLS members to focus on what’s best for real estate professionals and consumers. With housing inventory continuing to be low, this provides brokers and agents of both MLSs with greater networking and referral opportunities.
The data share is expected to go live in early 2023.
About FMLS:
The First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 by eight brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the fourth largest MLS in the US, and as Georgia’s largest MLS, it serves nearly 57,000 members in their home state and through MLS partnerships in Alabama. In addition, its world-class technology platform and FMLS Training Institute fuel the growth of agents, brokers, and appraisers across the region. Find out more at FirstMLS.com.
About REcolorado:
REcolorado® is the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Colorado with over 27,000 professionals who operate throughout the state. It is REALTOR® owned and serves real estate professionals including the members of Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® of Central Colorado, South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS®. REcolorado is also the provider of the public site REcolorado.com, which includes home listings and access to agents across the state.
