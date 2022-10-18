Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,761 in the last 365 days.

Woligo Launches Application to Simplify Insurance Buying Experience for Small Business Owners

Woligo, a digital insurance and benefits hub, launches a new automation tool that helps simplify the insurance buying experience for small business owners.

No one enjoys shopping for insurance, so our team attempted to put ourselves in the customer’s shoes throughout the development of this application with the goal of making the buying process easier.”
— Jennifer Dunn, Woligo Venture Manager
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woligo, a digital insurance and benefits hub, has officially launched a new automation tool that helps simplify the insurance buying experience through a highly interactive insurance needs assessment and product recommendations.

Woligo was created to help improve the lives of small business owners, and this application is a giant leap in that direction. The personalized application enables customers to easily obtain no obligation, custom quotes online and apply for multiple insurance products simultaneously.

The development of the new customer-driven tool was led by Jennifer Dunn, Woligo Venture Manager, whose career in technology spans over 25 years. “My husband owns a small business, so I know from firsthand experience that time and budget management are incredibly valuable to the self-employed. Small business owners also must not only protect their businesses but also their families and income. No one enjoys shopping for insurance, so our team attempted to put ourselves in the customer’s shoes throughout the development of this application. How can we make the insurance buying process easier. . . provide business owners with the answers they need to make decisions for their work and life more quickly and easily,” said Mrs. Dunn.

“We also went a step further - for customers that don’t know what type of insurance they need with a “Get Advice” tool that will guide them through a simple question and answer process,” she continued. “At the end, customers will receive custom insurance recommendations based on their individual needs.”

Woligo launched their online platform last year to offer personal insurance (disability, accident, and life insurance solutions), business insurance, health insurance, benefits, and banking solutions curated for independent workers and small business owners. Woligo is passionate about the small business community and continues to innovate and improve the insurance buying experience for small business owners.


To experience the new Woligo insurance buying journey for professionals and small business owners, visit https://www.woligonow.com.


####

About Woligo:
Woligo (WŌ-luh-go = Work-Life-Go) pairs hard working independent professionals, self-employed individuals, and small business owners with insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions to protect themselves, their income, and their family. Woligo is part of the Cameron Group, a family of companies that has successfully provided insurance, benefit, and banking solutions to customers for over 60 years. Visit www.woligonow.com for more information.

Brian Mauck
Woligo (Work. Life. Go.)
+1 405-531-9965
media@woligonow.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Woligo Launches Application to Simplify Insurance Buying Experience for Small Business Owners

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.