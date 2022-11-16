Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,859 in the last 365 days.

Niagara Institute Launches New Assessment to Determine a Team’s Effectiveness

Team Effectiveness Assessment

Team Effectiveness Assessment

Niagara Institute for Professional Development

Niagara Institute

How effective is your team? Take this free quiz to find out.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niagara Institute, an industry leader in relevant and practical professional development for everyday leaders, today announced it is offering a new quiz for managers to gauge their team’s effectiveness. The “Team Effectiveness Assessment” can be accessed on their website.

Regardless of whether they’re leading a project or an entire company, every leader wants to know the same thing; how effective is my team? However, without the help of an assessment, it can be challenging for a leader to make an impartial evaluation.

The Team Effectiveness Assessment takes under 10 minutes to complete and will help leaders determine if their team is currently high-performing or if there are areas for improvement to become high-performing. In addition to the assessment, resources for leaders on increasing collaboration, leading meetings, driving accountability, and team alignment, vision, and culture are provided.

“The most effective leaders understand that improving team performance doesn’t just happen by chance,” says Michelle Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Niagara Institute. “Our latest assessment and free resources are excellent for those in management to gain a deeper awareness of where their team is today and how they can help their team achieve peak performance. ”

For more information about this assessment or the programs, custom solutions, and coaching packages Niagara Institute offers, visit the company’s website at www.niagarainstitute.com.

Michelle Bennett
Niagara Institute
+15198596422 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Niagara Institute Launches New Assessment to Determine a Team’s Effectiveness

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.