Niagara Institute Launches New Assessment to Determine a Team’s Effectiveness
How effective is your team? Take this free quiz to find out.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niagara Institute, an industry leader in relevant and practical professional development for everyday leaders, today announced it is offering a new quiz for managers to gauge their team’s effectiveness. The “Team Effectiveness Assessment” can be accessed on their website.
Regardless of whether they’re leading a project or an entire company, every leader wants to know the same thing; how effective is my team? However, without the help of an assessment, it can be challenging for a leader to make an impartial evaluation.
The Team Effectiveness Assessment takes under 10 minutes to complete and will help leaders determine if their team is currently high-performing or if there are areas for improvement to become high-performing. In addition to the assessment, resources for leaders on increasing collaboration, leading meetings, driving accountability, and team alignment, vision, and culture are provided.
“The most effective leaders understand that improving team performance doesn’t just happen by chance,” says Michelle Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Niagara Institute. “Our latest assessment and free resources are excellent for those in management to gain a deeper awareness of where their team is today and how they can help their team achieve peak performance. ”
For more information about this assessment or the programs, custom solutions, and coaching packages Niagara Institute offers, visit the company’s website at www.niagarainstitute.com.
Michelle Bennett
Niagara Institute
+15198596422 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other