Niagara Institute Launches a Workbook To Help Professionals Increase Self-Management Skills

The free workbook includes seven tools, templates, and assessments to help professionals with goal setting, time management, personal accountability, and more.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niagara Institute, an industry leader in relevant and practical leadership training programs, today announced it is offering a free workbook to help professionals attain the seven self-management skills they need to succeed. The “Self-Management Workbook” can be downloaded on their website.
The last two years' events, with the rise of remote and hybrid work, have led to professionals gaining unprecedented autonomy over when, where, and how they complete their work. However, to succeed in this new environment, professionals now must manage their productivity while working independently. Niagara Institute’s comprehensive workbook acts as a roadmap to gaining self-management skills with tools, templates, and assessments professionals can use to manage themselves more effectively.
The Self-Management Workbook includes:
>> An explanation of why self-management is important
>> A goal-setting worksheet
>> A daily to-do list template
>> A time management template
>> A personal accountability assessment
>> A cheat sheet for increasing resilience at work
>> 50 critical thinking questions
>> A personal development plan for gaining interpersonal skills
“It’s never been more important for professionals to have the skills to work independently, self-motivate, hold themselves accountable, manage their output, and keep themselves on track day-in and day-out,” says Michelle Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Niagara Institute. “Our latest workbook helps professionals gain the self-management skills they need to succeed today.”
About Niagara Institute
Founded in 1971, The Niagara Institute is dedicated to providing highly relevant learning experiences to the everyday leader. With a network of leading content partners and topics spanning from leadership, communication, diversity and inclusion, and business acumen, the Institute is able to provide high potentials, people managers, seasoned leaders, and human resources teams the content they need when they need it, anywhere in the world. In addition to training programs, the Niagara Institute offers coaching services, assessments, advisory services, and custom training programs.
