46.9% of Managers Use the Democratic Leadership Style
A new global survey by Niagara Institute reveals how managers lead their teams.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every manager has their own style of leading their team. But are there commonalities among managers in their approach to leadership? Niagara Institute, the industry leader in relevant and practical professional development for everyday leaders, set out to answer that question.
Niagara Institute administered a leadership styles quiz to gather results and analyzed the responses from 1,164 participants from April 2022 to August 2022. The quiz was completed by participants from 48 countries, with the highest participation rates among those in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The leadership survey results can be downloaded on their website.
“There is a perception that every manager has a unique approach to leading their team,” said Niagara Institute’s Executive Director, Gavin Brown. “However, our findings indicate that there are more commonalities than differences. For example, democratic and affiliative leadership styles comprised 67.5% of the responses. In addition, when it comes to connecting with their employees, 98.5% said they ask for input from their team, 86.1% said they use one-on-one meetings, and 84.5% said they use humor and tell stories to build relationships.”
“It is great to uncover that managers are focused on collaborating with their employees and are taking steps to connect with their teams,” added Gavin. “Yet, without access to leadership training and skills development, managers are left on their own to figure out the best way to build thriving teams.”
Companies must consider building leadership competencies such as nurturing high-performing teams, motivating, coaching, and developing employees, and navigating the day-to-day requirements of people leadership. By doing so, managers will be better equipped to positively influence employee engagement, productivity, and, ultimately, their team’s results.
For more information about the leadership survey results or the leadership programs, custom solutions, and coaching packages Niagara Institute offers, visit the company’s website at www.niagarainstitute.com.
About Niagara Institute
Founded in 1971, The Niagara Institute is dedicated to providing highly relevant learning experiences to the everyday leader. With a network of leading content partners and topics spanning from leadership, communication, diversity and inclusion, and business acumen, the Institute is able to provide high potentials, people managers, seasoned leaders, and human resources teams the content they need when they need it, anywhere in the world. In addition to training programs, the Niagara Institute offers coaching services, assessments, advisory services, and custom training programs.
