CODE3 WELCOMES CRAIG ATKINSON AS NEW CEO
Code3, a leading performance-driven digital marketing agency in media, creative, and commerce, is pleased to announce Craig Atkinson as its new CEO.
He’s the right leader to build on the strong foundation in place at Code3, and his expertise will help the business strategically partner with brands to meet their performance objectives...”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATED, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Code3, a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), is pleased to announce Craig Atkinson as its new Chief Executive Officer. Code3 is a leading performance-driven digital marketing agency, operating at the intersection of media, creative, and commerce.
Atkinson joins Code3 as a seasoned executive with decades of experience leading core business offerings, developing innovative new capabilities, and overseeing client growth and agency operations. Atkinson shared, “I couldn't be more excited to join the committed, tenacious and generous team at Code3. Opportunity abounds at the intersection of media, creative and commerce, and I will be focused on making sure our people, clients, and partners continue to flourish.”
Previously, Atkinson was Chief Client Officer at Tinuiti, where he implemented a next generation client service model for performance marketing. He also worked in various executive roles at PHD Media, including Chief Investment Officer. At PHD, he was responsible for the transformation of a large traditional digital media buying team into a modernized, results-oriented media investment group. During his tenure, PHD was named Agency of the Year by Advertising Age.
“We are excited to have Craig join the team at Code3. Craig is a proven industry executive with a strong track record of driving growth and innovation in the sector,” said Jake Maas, Executive Vice President, Graham Holdings Company. “He’s the right leader to build on the strong foundation in place at Code3, and his expertise will help the business strategically partner with brands to meet their performance objectives across the world’s most powerful digital platforms.”
Drew Kraemer, outgoing CEO of Code3, will be launching a startup in 2023. Kraemer joined Code3 in 2018 via the acquisition of Marketplace Strategy, where he served as co-founder and CEO.
For more details, please contact Shalanna Clark, shalanna.c@code3.com, 201-822-1565.
About Code3, Where Brands Win
Code3 is a performance-driven digital marketing agency operating at the intersection of media, creative, and commerce. We exist to accelerate growth for our clients across the most powerful platforms to drive results at scale. Code3 delivers best-in-class digital marketing services with quality, efficiency, and speed at the forefront of our partnerships. Our teams are fully immersed in their client’s businesses and are personally committed to their development, growth, and success. Today’s landscape demands brands and advertisers be everywhere at all times. At Code3, we make this possible with a complete service offering that lives under one roof.
