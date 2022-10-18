Smartcare Software Adds Nevvon Learning as an Integrated E-Compliance Training Partner

Smartcare's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers.

EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of a complete cloud-based digital solution for home care providers, announced today that it partnered with Nevvon, an innovative home care education company, to offer the Nevvon caregiver compliance e-training as an integrated option to users of the award-winning Smartcare platform.

Nevvon delivers progressive, relevant and inspiring content through an engaging mobile app developed to provide a simple and intuitive experience. Interactive 3D training and intelligent instructional design raise the bar to new levels of caregiver education in the healthcare industry and transforms the way providers deliver training and healthcare outcomes.

"Smartcare Software has been a great partner and being able to integrate directly offers both organizations tremendous potential in the markets we serve," said Allan Levine, SVP of Revenue & Growth at Nevvon. "A fully baked API integration solves a tremendous pain point for customers and allows them to save time and money while maintaining their compliance when it comes to training."

With Smartcare Software's complete integration, compliance training completed in Nevvon is updated and tracked in the Smartcare Software platform. Both administrators and caregivers can view training requirements in the Smartcare Software system and receive messages when training is due. There is no need for a separate training program with tracking outside Smartcare Software's all-in-one system. Seamless integration with Nevvon's all-in-one e-training solution helps providers achieve regulatory compliance while saving time and money and empowering caregivers with the knowledge and confidence they need to improve their patients' lives.

"We're pleased about this new, developing partnership with Nevvon," says Scott Zielski, CEO of Smartcare Software. "We believe a fully integrated compliance education solution will be well received by the home care community. Caregiver engagement is increasingly important, and investing in caregiver education has proven to enhance job performance and increase satisfaction. Providing integrated access to Nevvon's engaging compliance training is one more way Smartcare Software is advancing caregiver retention for its users."

About Smartcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software produces a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform, including transformative technologies to support the future of home care in the post-acute and long-term care markets. Smartcare's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is solving home care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience. Smartcare solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and patient family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

About Nevvon

Nevvon is a global innovative home and healthcare training technology company that certifies caregivers for the mandatory annual education they earn online. Everything takes place through our simple, intuitive and user-centric app that lets your caregivers easily educate themselves at their pace and on their schedule. Our platform simplifies and streamlines your regulatory requirements in any state so you can focus on what matters most: running a successful business.