Marki Lemons Ryhal, Partners with Wise Agent CRM for Prepare REALTORS® for the Predicted Short Sale Market
We’re excited to work with Marki on this project that will prepare agents for the upcoming changes in the real estate market and give them the education and tools they need to adapt and grow”FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marki Lemons-Ryhal, the Queen of Foreclosures, is a nine-time REALTOR® Conference and Expo Speaker, will design education and marketing content for real estate agents to use to increase their visibility and sales in the looming foreclosures and short sales real estate market. This NEW content will be released on November 11, 2022, and is exclusively available in Wise Agent CRM and will be paired with video education sessions hosted by Marki.
"This new content will give REALTORS® the edge they need to thrive in a changing industry. Education is like an apple tree; the higher up you go, the less likely you are to get picked over," says Marki Lemons-Ryhal.
After becoming an expert in real estate foreclosures and short sales in anticipation of the market crash in 2007, Marki pivoted her business quickly through the market’s ups and downs. Now, she is sharing her experience with agents all over the nation with her training courses and marketing expertise.
Leading up to the launch of this exclusive content, Marki will be joining Wise Agent COO Eleni Sommerschield for a national webinar on November 7, 2022, at 11 am CST. The webinar will cover best practices for agents working with short-sale and foreclosure homes and leveraging this exclusive content to generate leads.
“We’re excited to work with Marki on this project that will prepare agents for the upcoming changes in the real estate market and give them the education and tools they need to adapt and grow,” says Eleni Sommerschield, Wise Agent’s COO.
Marki Lemons will also join Wise Agent at the National Association of REALTORS® Convention and Expo in Orlando, Florida, on November 11-13, 2022, at booth 1046. At the event, attendees will be granted advance access and receive the education and content at no additional cost.
Learn about accessing this exclusive agent training and content, and register for Marki and Wise Agent CRM’s webinar “Pivot Your Real Estate Business with Foreclosures and Short Sales.”
About Marki Lemons-Ryhal: A proud Chicago native and fifth-generation entrepreneur, Marki Lemons-Ryhal is a renowned real estate educator and keynote speaker specializing in social media training for brokers, banks, and title companies. Over the last 16 years, Ryhal, the founder of ReMarkiTable, LLC, has taught more than 500,000 students and written more than 100 classes approved for continuing education.
About Wise Agent CRM: Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today. Combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is that Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress. Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com.
