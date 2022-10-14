NEBRASKA, October 14 - Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Cuts Ribbon on New Fitness Center at Johnson County Central School

Gov. Ricketts (holding scissors, right), NFGFC Chairman Jake Steinfeld (holding scissors, left),

Healthy Blue Nebraska President Rob Rhodes (front left), and Johnson County Central students and educators at today’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

COOK – This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts; Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC); dignitaries; educators; and students cut ribbon on Johnson County Central Middle School’s brand-new, $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.

Johnson County Central Middle School was one of three Nebraska schools selected as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. The other two winning schools were Gothenburg Elementary in Gothenburg and Millard North Middle School in Omaha.

“Regular exercise improves physical health, strengthens the immune system, and benefits a student’s mental outlook,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Thank you to the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils for generously gifting fitness centers to three Nebraska schools. This top-of-the-line equipment is a big blessing for students in Gothenburg, Millard, and Johnson County.”

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Healthy Blue’s Affiliated Foundation, Wheels Up, and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. My Fitness Store Commercial provides all the fitness equipment. The NFGFC’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world. The NFGFC program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years.

Governor Ricketts has proclaimed October as “DON’T QUIT! Fitness Month” in Nebraska. During DON’T QUIT! Fitness Month, families and communities are encouraged to renew their commitment to making physical activity and healthy eating part of their children's daily lives.

About The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness. The NFGFC envisions a fitness center in every school in the U.S., helping to build a nation that—through innovation and a “DON’T QUIT!” attitude—boasts the fittest kids in the world. Since 2012, the NFGFC has delivered fitness centers in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Georgia, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, California, New Mexico, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Washington, Wisconsin, Arizona, Maryland, Louisiana, Oregon, Colorado, Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Rhode Island, Missouri, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, Maine, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and North Carolina. In 2022, NFGFC is gifting fitness centers to Nebraska, Idaho, South Dakota, and North Dakota.