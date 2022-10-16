Paul Fox – Warzone Part Two – Refugees - Single & Dub

Warzone Part Two - Refugees - Cover Art Artist and Producer, Paul Fox Paul Fox, Singer/Songwriter & Producer

Two decades after he first highlighted the topic, the UK roots singer returns to the subject of war and displacement, asking us why nothing has changed…

Often refugees are seen as a problem for the nations they are fleeing to... I wanted to make a song that might make people think about the human side of the refugee issue.” — Paul Fox

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK roots reggae singer and producer Paul Fox focuses on the horrors of war and displacement for his track Warzone Part Two – Refugees. Taken from Fox's current album, Same Blood, Warzone Part Two revisits a topic he first examined on a track of the same name in 1993.

Starting with a poignant vocal melody, then building to an insistent reggae stepping beat, the track tells the story of refugees fleeing conflict in unflinching detail. Paul and his wife Helen sing the lyrics using ethereal harmonies that recall ancient forms of storytelling music from around the globe.

“I released a song called Warzone in 1993 about human conflicts around the world” says Paul explaining the track’s journey. "Warzone Part Two – Refugees contains a throwback to the original chorus but looks at another aspect of human conflict… the phenomenon of refugees. Often refugees are seen as a problem for the nations they are fleeing to and the human aspect of their plight gets forgotten. I think about how terrible it must be for people to leave their homes and homeland, suffering awful experiences and losses to go to countries where they are often not welcome. I wanted to make a song that might make people think about the human side of the refugee issue.”

Inspired by the 80s UK roots reggae sound system revival led by Jah Shaka, Paul Fox cut his first tune with Nick Manasseh, Writing On The Wall, three decades ago. He releases via his Sound Business label – whose African Mask logo was inspired by the title of Writing On The Wall’s B side. Through the years, he has collaborated with revered reggae artists including Apache Indian, Jonah Dan, Michael Rose, Rod Taylor, Brother Culture, Dubheart, and Alpha & Omega.

Warzone Part Two is accompanied by its military-drummed flipside, Living In A Dub Zone – which appears on Same Blood’s companion album Dub Blood.



LINK WITH PAUL FOX

https://paulfoxmusic.com

https://facebook.com/paulfoxmusic

https://facebook.com/mrpaulfox

https://instagram.com/paulfoxmusic

https://ffm.bio/paulfox



NOTES TO PRODUCER/EDITOR

Artists: Paul Fox

Track Name: Warzone Part Two - Refugees

Name of Riddim: Warzone Part Two - Refugees

Producer/Director: Paul Fox

Music Label: Sound Business

Country: UK

Album: Title: Same Blood

Composer(s): Paul Fox

ISRC: GX3Q92073639

UPC: 5059863192464

Explicit/Clean: Clean

Musicians: Paul Fox

Studios: Sound Business

Engineer: Paul Fox

Dub Details

Artist & Dub Engineer: Paul Fox

Title: Living in a Dub Zone

ISRC: GX53U2050797



Paul Fox - Warzone Part Two - Refugees