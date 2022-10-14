Jelenew Creates "Her for Her" Product Co-creator Program to Help Promote Global Women's Cycling

Jelenew cycling wear

Jelenew develops nearly 100 women who inspire others to cycle as co-creators to discuss gender equality in the cycling industry

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American women's professional cycling apparel brand Jelenew recently announced that it had become the world's first professional cycling sports brand to set up a "product co-creator" R&D model. Jelenew's "Her for Her product co-creator" program has developed nearly 100 women riders from all walks of life, including professional cyclists, triathletes, local activists, entrepreneurs, and professors in sports and exercise. The program aims to spark a dialogue about gender equality in cycling and help promote women's cycling globally by valuing their needs, achievements, and contributions to cycling.

"In the past, the cycling world was dominated by men. But in 2022, women's cycling has reached a turning point, gaining more attention. Everything from the Paris-Roubaix women's cycling race to the Tour de France women's race is signaling significant progress for women in professional cycling. While we still have a long way to go in achieving gender equality in cycling. But increasing the coverage of women's cycling is certainly a way to move the sport forward." Diliu, Jelenew's design&creative director, said, "As a women's cycling brand, Jelenew has made it our mission to help promote the development of global women's cycling. We have brought couture tailoring techniques, craftsmanship, and aesthetics to the cycling apparel industry, attracting more women to fall in love with cycling. This time, we create the "Her for her product co-creator" program to value women's cycling needs, achievements, and contributions identically so that more women can participate in cycling and fall in love with cycling."

After Jelenew started the project, Jelenew recruited female riders worldwide who inspire and motivate others to experience the joy of cycling. Nearly 100 professional athletes and enthusiastic cyclists from countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Switzerland, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries joined the team of product co-creator. The co-creators had an honest and direct dialogue with Jelenew about the cycling market industry and the needs of female cycling. From functionality to visuals, to experience, to detailed improvements, the different professional suggestions and demands of the female riders became the core strength of Jelenew's product development. This R&D model creates gender equality that is long overdue in the cycling industry and reflects the respect and importance of female cyclists.

A Utah-based Jelenew co-creator says, "I became a Jelenew co-creator not only because Jelenew is a great blend of function and fashion, which is rare and unique on the market today. It's also because Jelenew allows us, women, to be more united and promote together. As women, we want more women to ride together. Although, it's more difficult. Because cycling is still male-dominated and it's hard to see women's power there. So it's great that Jelenew is coming forward to promote women's cycling-related events or programs at this time."

A co-creator marveled after a round of in-depth communication and product experience: “I think your clothes could spark a cycling revolution for women, similar to the yoga pants movements years ago. Women who feel comfortable and attractive in workout clothes are more likely to wear those clothes even when running errands around town.”

More co-creators will give professional advice in addition to small details. For example, after a race or training, they get alternating hot and cold body sensations in their backs and underarms, making them uncomfortable. These demands inspired Jelenew to develop more female rider equipment that is truly suitable for women based on female ergonomics and aerodynamics.

"We are grateful to our co-creators for their trust in Jelenew. Whether professional athletes or women riders in different industries, they are an outstanding group of women who have inspired and motivated others with their practical actions. We would also like to welcome more passionate, influential, and professional-minded women riders to join us as co-creators and help promote the development of global women's cycling together with Jelenew." Diliu said.

About JELENEW

Jelenew is the world's first haute couture professional cycling brand for women. Based in the US and designed in Paris, France., Jelenew brings forward professional cycling apparel that combines scientifically tested cycling functionality with haute couture tradition and cutting-edge aesthetics. Jelenew aims to develop professional and flattering cycling apparel for women of all shapes and sizes worldwide.