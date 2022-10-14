Assemblymember visits ASTERRA to support their efforts in sustainable water and infrastructure monitoring programs
As impacts from climate change worsen in California, ASTERRA is pleased the members of the caucus are pro-actively learning about innovations in sustainability”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Ward, a member of the California Assembly representing district 78 which includes coastal San Diego, met with Executive Vice President James Perry of ASTERRA. The important meeting was held Tuesday, October 4 in ASTERRA’s new San Diego office to discuss ways ASTERRA is growing tech jobs in the region and how their technology meets critical sustainability and climate change objectives. Ward was joined by the district director, Ansermio Jake Estrada.
— James Perry, Executive Vice President with ASTERRA
The meeting was part of Assemblymember Ward’s efforts to support companies that are adding jobs to California and supporting green initiatives through technology. During the visit, ASTERRA presented their Recover water leak detection and EarthWorks satellite-based infrastructure monitoring technology and how they efficiently provide critical intelligence. ASTERRA presented an overview of their area projects, a tour, and a demonstration.
EarthWorks identifies subsurface moisture over vast areas of land and is used to monitor infrastructure in large installations such as mines, transportation systems, and dams, preventing major disasters.
Ward was introduced to ASTERRA in July when the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, a mission of 16 legislators, visited Israel with the goal of strengthening political and business ties with the public and private sectors.
“As impacts from climate change worsen in California, ASTERRA is pleased the members of the caucus are pro-actively learning about innovations in sustainability and environmental care to facilitate some of these great ideas,” said Perry. “Our successful projects save energy and protect the community.”
***
ABOUT ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA products and services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its products to the next level. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 64 countries, saving over 210,830 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 134,930 metric tons, and saving 527,070 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
###
Media Contact
Karen Dubey
Corporate Marketing Director
inquiry@asterra.io
(858) 798-6709
Susan Fortner
BPR International
6145620054
email us here
ASTERRA's impact on Earth