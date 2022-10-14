Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,763 in the last 365 days.

Smartcare Software at 2022 LeadingAge Annual Meeting

Smartcare Software

Home care worker with seniors at senior living community

Smartcare’s intuitive, highly scalable solution is ideal for any organization that delivers home care to its clients or residents.

Home care worker and senior woman interacting

Smartcare's Caregiver Rewards improves caregiver satisfaction and engagement

Smartcare will showcase new solutions to help home care providers thrive at LeadingAge Annual Meeting EXPO from Oct. 16-19 in Denver, CO.

We look forward to showcasing our latest software release. It includes the innovation needed to help senior living communities across the continuum offer personal care services to their residents.”
— Bill Mattle, CPO Smartcare Software

EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business automation platform for home care, is excited to attend the 2022 LeadingAge Annual Meeting EXPO and Conference in Denver, Colorado from Oct 16-19.

With innovative technology designed to improve the operations of providers and caregivers, Smartcare is laser-focused on solving home care’s biggest challenges. From advanced caregiver matching to next-generation machine learning, Smartcare’s mission is to help providers deliver excellent care at affordable costs.

“We are looking forward to showcasing our latest software release,” said William Mattle, CPO at Smartcare Software. “It includes the innovation needed to help senior living communities across the continuum add personal care to the mix of products and services they offer their residents.”

Visit Smartcare at Booth #1741 in the Startup Village to learn about the industry’s first gamification model that is proven to increase caregiver retention. Additionally, get a free demonstration of Smartcare’s dynamic scheduling tool, packed with features to manage caregiver teams efficiently. And with a caregiver shortage affecting the nation, Smartcare’s integrated hiring platform will help attract and hire top talent fast.

See for yourself at LeadingAge Booth #1741 how Smartcare Software can help your caregivers — and your business — thrive.

To learn more about Smartcare Software, visit www.smartcaresoftware.com

About Smartcare Software, Inc.
Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software is a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform including transformative technologies to support the future of home care in the post-acute and long-term care markets. Smartcare's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is solving home care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience. Smartcare solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

Sharon Morrisette
Smartcare Software
+1 715-227-3768
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Smartcare Software at 2022 LeadingAge Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.