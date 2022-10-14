Smartcare Software at 2022 LeadingAge Annual Meeting

Smartcare’s intuitive, highly scalable solution is ideal for any organization that delivers home care to its clients or residents. Smartcare's Caregiver Rewards improves caregiver satisfaction and engagement

Smartcare will showcase new solutions to help home care providers thrive at LeadingAge Annual Meeting EXPO from Oct. 16-19 in Denver, CO.

We look forward to showcasing our latest software release. It includes the innovation needed to help senior living communities across the continuum offer personal care services to their residents.” — Bill Mattle, CPO Smartcare Software

EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business automation platform for home care, is excited to attend the 2022 LeadingAge Annual Meeting EXPO and Conference in Denver, Colorado from Oct 16-19.

With innovative technology designed to improve the operations of providers and caregivers, Smartcare is laser-focused on solving home care’s biggest challenges. From advanced caregiver matching to next-generation machine learning, Smartcare’s mission is to help providers deliver excellent care at affordable costs.

“We are looking forward to showcasing our latest software release,” said William Mattle, CPO at Smartcare Software. “It includes the innovation needed to help senior living communities across the continuum add personal care to the mix of products and services they offer their residents.”

Visit Smartcare at Booth #1741 in the Startup Village to learn about the industry’s first gamification model that is proven to increase caregiver retention. Additionally, get a free demonstration of Smartcare’s dynamic scheduling tool, packed with features to manage caregiver teams efficiently. And with a caregiver shortage affecting the nation, Smartcare’s integrated hiring platform will help attract and hire top talent fast.

See for yourself at LeadingAge Booth #1741 how Smartcare Software can help your caregivers — and your business — thrive.

To learn more about Smartcare Software, visit www.smartcaresoftware.com

About Smartcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software is a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform including transformative technologies to support the future of home care in the post-acute and long-term care markets. Smartcare's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is solving home care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience. Smartcare solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.