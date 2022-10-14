Franklin Borough to Auction Cottage Home above the Wallkill River
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co hosting Property Preview October 18th
As the Mayor of Franklin Borough, I believe you will be pleasantly surprised by all our town has to offer.”FRANKLIN, NJ, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is pleased to announce the upcoming auction of a charming cottage on 0.425 acres on November 10th. The property is being sold by order of Franklin Borough, Sussex County, NJ. Franklin, known as the Fluorescent Mineral Capital of the World, is located over a rich ore body containing more than 150 minerals, many of them fluorescent and twenty-five of which are found nowhere else on earth.
— John Sowden, Mayor of Franklin Borough
This single-family, two-bedroom, one bath ranch style home sits on 0.425+/- acres with 150 feet of road frontage on Fowler Street. The property features a one car garage and is nestled in beautiful Franklin Borough, Sussex County New Jersey, above the Wallkill River.
“This quaint, little home is located close to the heart of our town,” said John Sowden, Mayor of Franklin Borough. “Franklin’s amenities include a beautiful pond and recreation area where you can enjoy the newly added playground, fishing, boating, picnics and the spectacular views. There is also the convenience of the nearby commercial corridor of Route 23, filled with shopping, banking, and restaurants. As the Mayor of Franklin Borough, I believe you will be pleasantly surprised by all our town has to offer.”
The Borough is one of over 150 Municipalities that uses Max Spann to sell their excess real estate. NJ Statute 40A:12-13(a). requires that Municipalities put their no longer needed for public use properties up for public auction. Anyone can bid on the property as long as they adhere to the terms of the sale.
“After some repairs, this will be a delightful home for someone,” said Robert Dann, Executive Vice President, of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The location above the river and close to the park and downtown will be appealing for bidders.”
Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18th and Thursday, October 27th. The property will be sold in an online only Auction concluding Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app. A Property Information Package with terms and online bidding instructions is available by visiting www.maxspann.com or calling 888-299-1438.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., a nationally acclaimed auction firm, features hundreds of properties for sale in New Jersey and the Northeast. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, the go-to platform for Government Real Estate Sales or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
