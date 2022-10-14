Long Beach Black News, Inc. Seeks Freelance Journalists to Cover Local News in the Black Community for Long Beach, CA
Long Beach Black News, Inc. announced today open positions for freelance writers to contribute to their publication.
This is an opportunity for individuals who want to get in on the ground floor of what will be an incredible media powerhouse.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach Black News, Inc. is introducing a new way for journalists who want to serve their community to get involved. The expanding website intends to spread daily news in the Black community, and are looking for self-driven, local freelancers who want to make a difference by reporting on what is happening in Long Beach, California.
— Sharifah Hardie
Strong journalists are required to generate high-impact digital content for the Long Beach Black News, Inc. vertical, with a focus on both in-depth news stories and quick hits, as well as unique research and storytelling.
We need journalists who can pen the important stories that might not otherwise be reported on, from criminal justice to environmental justice to problems with economic opportunity. Evidence and data reveal that at every point in our criminal justice system, Blacks are disproportionately impacted. Yet their side of the story is rarely told because Black Americans are typically underrepresented in American newsrooms.
A Pew Research Center examination of American Community Survey data from 2013 to 2017 found that 11% of U.S. workers are Black, compared to 7% of newsroom staff. It is crucial for Black journalists and media organizations to keep looking into, covering, and publishing stories that are essential to the Black community.
Journalists must continue to use their influence to foster the truth, especially in a time when such things are hard to come by. Facts and truth are in danger right now, and because of what's at stake, all Americans suffer more if they can't receive accurate reporting.
Nelson Mandela famously said that "education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world," thus we need steadfast voices on these subjects who can educate Long Beach residents on what is going on in the Black community.
The desire to bring the Black community together is greater than ever. Everything from community politics to activities is covered in Long Beach Black News, Inc. The need for the community to support one another by sharing news and events pertaining to people of color so they can be shared in Long Beach, California, has arisen with the opportunity for freelance writers and journalists.
"We are looking for amazing writers who love the art of storytelling to cover the news in Long Beach, CA for our publication" says Founder Sharifah Hardie. "This is an opportunity for individuals who want to get in on the ground floor of what will be an incredible media powerhouse."
Are you passionate about this opportunity, but worried that you don't have 100% of the experience being sought after? Long Beach Black News, Inc. is considering all serious writers. Journalists are currently being compensated per article. Contact Long Beach Black News, Inc. today at: https://www.LongBeachBlackNews.com for consideration.
Long Beach Black News, Inc. has created a crowfunding campaign to raise funds to hire full time staff, media, advertising and expenses. Support is requested at: https://www.supportmyblackbusiness.org/product/support-long-beach-black-news
Sharifah Hardie
Long Beach Black News, Inc
+1 562-822-0965
info@longbeachblacknews.com