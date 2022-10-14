Banyan Treatment Centers Now Offering Telehealth Services in the State of California
Banyan Treatment Centers is answering the demand for virtual telehealth treatment services for addiction and mental illness by expanding its reach to CaliforniaCALIFORNIA, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the pandemic, many Americans desired to utilize virtual alternate methods to receive their medical services. Banyan Treatment Centers, a nationally recognized addiction and mental health treatment facility, understood the difficulty individuals had finding reputable programs, so they decided to open an Outpatient Telehealth Program for those struggling with substance use and mental health disorders. Quickly this began to expand and grow from state to state. Today, we are proud to announce that we have expanded telehealth services to the state of California.
Banyan Treatment Centers, one of the fastest-growing networks for detox, mental health, and addiction treatment in the nation, has introduced telehealth services in the state of California for adults seeking treatment for addiction or mental health services. The new telehealth system provides patients with easier access to their healthcare providers. It eliminates travel time, allowing patients to focus on family, work, and other recovery-related goals. This will make treatment options more accessible and easier to use for patients.
Banyan Treatment Centers has polished their telehealth program and it is now readily available for California residents. The benefits of telehealth include the following:
• Case management services
• Support from staff for continued care and evaluation
• Individual counseling
• Family counseling
• Addiction education
• Intervention services
• Monitoring
Our Telehealth treatment for substance use and mental health treatment at Banyan includes:
• Free bio-psychosocial assessment upon admission
• Therapy sessions are offered on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday
The ideal candidate for telehealth services is adults struggling with addiction or mental health issues, first responders, active-duty personnel, college students, or entrepreneurs who need counseling but may find it difficult to attend in-person treatment.
In addition to the virtual group and individual therapy from telehealth, the program offers faith-based counseling, family counseling, and alumni support once the patient has completed treatment. All you need to use telehealth services is a cell phone or laptop with internet access and a camera to operate Zoom software.
About Banyan Palm Springs
Banyan’s California location, Banyan Palm Springs, features programs and attributes such as SMART Recovery, Active Duty & Veterans Program (MVIR), Family Program, Faith Program (FIR), Certified Trauma Clinicians, Trauma Work, Biofeedback, Equine Therapy, and more for people struggling with substance abuse. Banyan Palm Springs is not only an excellent choice for inpatient care with its beautiful year-round weather and facility, but they employ a full continuum of care after a patient has completed their inpatient program. With telehealth now being offered to those patients, Banyan Palm Springs will be able to help a lot more people get substance abuse treatment in the entire state.
About Banyan Treatment Centers
Banyan Treatment Centers is a nationally recognized group of treatment centers throughout the country that focus on addiction and mental health treatment. Their innovative and evidence-based practices make them a leader in behavioral healthcare here in the U.S. Banyan is proud of their specialty programs like Military and Veterans in Recovery (MVIR), Faith in Recovery (FIR), and programs for mental health and eating disorders. With 15 facilities in the nation and now virtual services, finding treatment for addiction or mental health has never been easier.
To learn more about our Telehealth Program, visit our website at www.BanyanTelehealth.com. Banyan continues to strive to improve the lives of individuals with substance use and mental health disorders. See the organization's media section or Banyan's blogs on www.banyancenters.com. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, substance use disorder, or an eating disorder, please call us today at (877) 836-7614.
What is Telehealth Treatment?