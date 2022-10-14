The 27th MIF held concurrently with three “exhibitions within exhibitions” to support the development of four key industries

MACAU, October 14 - The “27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair” (27th MIF) will highlight key industries such as “big health”, high-tech, and cultural and creative industries with “exhibitions within exhibitions”. Compared with the previous edition, this year’s MIF will involve a more diverse range of industries and is expected to further enhance the experience of participating enterprises, realise the synergistic effects of “industry + MICE” collaboration, support the development of the four key industries and promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

The 27th MIF’s three “exhibitions within exhibitions” are the “CHEXPO MACAO 2022”, the “2022 China (Macao) International Cultural & Creative Industry Exhibition”, and the “Science and Technology Week 2022 cum Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation”, covering an exhibition area of over 7,000 square metres.

Connecting the traditional Chinese medicine industry to more diverse markets

The “CHEXPO MACAO 2022” will offer exhibition zones in the four categories, namely traditional medicine, “big health”, smart innovation, and service trade. More than 100 renowned enterprises from Mainland China and Macao engaged in traditional Chinese medicine and healthcare will participate in the event. During the exhibition, several themed forums will take place with a major focus on the research, development and innovation of traditional Chinese medicine and its industrialisation and globalisation, to help enterprises pool their resources and carry out extensive co-operations in areas such as product research and development, trade and procurement, and supply chains.

Integrated exhibition of cultural and creative industries making their debut at MIF to explore new ways of development

The “2022 China (Macao) International Cultural & Creative Industry Exhibition” is not only a new member of the “exhibitions within exhibitions” of this year’s MIF, but also the first integrated event for cultural and creative industries ever held in Macao by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). One of the highlights of the exhibition is the immersive video experience zone where virtual creative works, such as virtual concerts, will be displayed and an online digital transaction platform will be established. Concurrently, the “China (Macao) Creative Industry Conference and Exhibition 2022” will also take place, in a bid to explore new ways for the development of creative industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and promote the industrialisation and digitalisation of Macao’s cultural and creative industries.

Supporting industry-academia-research co-operation in the field of technological innovations

The “Science and Technology Week 2022 cum Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation” will offer four exhibition zones to showcase content related to technology and innovation enterprises, the transformation and promotion of scientific and technological achievements, interactive technology and so on. Also available are a series of forums, academic seminars, roadshows and business matching sessions, and launch ceremonies to help build a platform to promote industry-academia-research cooperation.

Three exhibitions will be held in October

Organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the 27th MIF, the “Macao Franchise Expo 2022” and the “2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao)” will be held concurrently at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, from 20 to 22 October 2022.

For the latest news, please subscribe to MICE_IPIM on WeChat or visit the websites: www.mif.com.mo, www.mfe.mo or www.plpex.mo.