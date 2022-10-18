EQJOY Co, A NEWLY REGISTERED 501c3 CHARITY, LAUNCHES THE EQJOY CARD GAME
Today we announce the launch of the EQJOY card game, which empowers children to develop their emotional intelligence and thrive through the power of playCALIFORNIA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that EQJOY Co has been incorporated as a 501c3 public charity, registered in California.
EQJOY’s mission is to empower people to build their emotional intelligence (EQ) and live more joyful lives. Today we announce the launch of EQJOY’s first product, the EQJOY card game, which empowers children to develop their emotional intelligence and thrive through the power of play.
We believe that emotional intelligence is the foundation upon which children can grow up mentally strong and thrive. Research shows that emotionally intelligent children are better at regulating their behavior, more socially competent, and better able to perform academically.
However, the current data on the state of children’s mental health makes for shocking reading. For example:
• 50% of mental health problems are established by age 14 (1)
• 1 in 6 U.S. children aged 2–8 years old have a diagnosed mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder (2)
Emotional intelligence skills are one of the best prevention tools for mental health issues, and therefore EQJOY Co is proud and excited to bring into the world the first version of the EQJOY card game and Emotion Explorer Guide, aimed specifically at helping children aged 7 to 11 develop their emotional intelligence skills through the power of play. Our tests show that both younger and older children can have fun and develop their EQ with the EQJOY card game.
And our research shows that the EQJOY card game works. In testing conducted earlier this year, almost all parents surveyed (91%) found the EQJOY card game to be a useful tool for discussing emotions with their children, and eight out of ten parents said that their children had fun playing the game.
Commenting on the results, Debby Schlesinger-Hellman, co-founder of EQJOY, says, “Getting back to basics with the EQJOY card game allows adults and children to bond and have great conversations. EQJOY builds awareness of feelings, confidence in managing emotions, and inner strength, all very much needed by children today. Building emotional intelligence through the EQJOY game will help youngsters grow into much healthier and happier adults.”
The EQJOY card game and Emotion Explorer Guide was designed in Finland, the world's happiest country, known for its outstanding educational system. The game and guide were tested by parents, teachers, and other experts during development.
The EQJOY card game covers 28 emotions and includes 7 prompt cards to guide parents on talking with their children about emotions. The accompanying online Emotion Explorer Guide invites parents to take their children on a fun exploration of these 28 emotion “planets” where, together, they can play and learn about their emotions.
Our long-term mission is to get the EQJOY card game into the hands of every child in the world. In the short term, EQJOY is focusing on the U.S., where there are about 20 million 7-to-11-year-old children who can benefit from the gift of a higher EQ.
Andrew Cannon, the co-founder of EQJOY Co and creator of the EQJOY card game, adds, “Children learn best through play, which is why we developed this EQ development tool as a game. In an age where many children are spending too much time online, EQJOY has been developed as a physical card game to encourage families to spend time together learning about emotions in a fun, interactive, physically and emotionally together way.”
More information about EQJOY Co and the EQJOY card game is available at www.eqjoy.org
BACKGROUND INFORMATION FOR EDITORS
EQJOY Co
EQJOY Co is a 501c3 public charity, registered in California. EIN number 88-2986394.
EQJOY’s mission is to empower people to build their emotional intelligence (EQ) and live more joyful lives. EQJOY’s first product, the EQJOY card game empowers children to develop their emotional intelligence through the power of play.
Learn more at www.eqjoy.org.
