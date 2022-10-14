Palm Beach Tennis Academy Launches at The Greene School
The program is designed for tournament play as well advanced, intermediate and beginner levels
What I enjoy the most about coaching is seeing the progress that my students make on and off the court.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a new tennis academy in town! The Palm Beach Tennis Academy opened at The Greene School in West Palm Beach. The academy is open to Greene School students, parents as well as local kids interested in tennis. The program is designed for tournament play as well advanced, intermediate and beginner levels. Age groups offered include 5-8, 9 and up and elite juniors.
— Alex Bogomolov, Jr., Palm Beach Tennis Academy Director
The program currently has four Har-Tru clay courts with two additional tennis courts planned for the near future, all located at 2001 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, Florida (on The Greene School campus.)
The program is led by Palm Beach Tennis Academy Director, Alex Bogomolov, Jr., who achieved a career high ranking of number 33 in the world as a professional player. He retired from professional tennis in 2014. Alex is a third generation professional athlete turned coach with a passion for teaching tennis.
He said: “What I enjoy the most about coaching is seeing the progress that my students make on and off the court. I try to instill in my students that with hard work anything is possible. I really enjoy it when my former students contact me years later and tell me what kind of an impact I have made on their lives. That means the world to me. I am looking forward to developing relationships with the families at The Greene School and being a part of the community. I am looking forward to spending time with everyone on the tennis courts and sharing my love for the sport.”
To learn more about the Palm Beach Tennis Academy at The Greene School, please visit: https://thegreeneschool.com/pbtennisacademy.
Winter Tennis Academy starts November 1, and registration is now open.
About The Greene School
The Greene School, founded in 2016 by businessman and real estate developer Jeff Greene and his wife Mei Sze Greene, is a Pre-K through twelfth grade private school located on a state-of-the-art campus in West Palm Beach. With a keen focus on lifelong learning that goes beyond academics, The Greene School is committed to educating the whole child by encouraging joyful, curious and confident learners. To enhance college preparedness, The Greene School offers a plethora of curriculum and extra-curricular activities designed to motivate students to analyze situations, make decisions, solve problems, and communicate effectively in a dynamic and ever-evolving world. The Greene School staff, led by Head of School Dr. Denise Spirou and Head of Upper School Dr. Steven Lyng, is comprised of world-class educators, who are creative and passionate about providing students with a rigorous yet inspiring academic education. Learn more at www.TheGreeneSchool.com.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
4103004102 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn