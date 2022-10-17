Business Reporter: Finding the ideal IoT management platform
Businesses should look for network stability and integration capabilities when seeking a partner for their IoT deploymentsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Olivier Hersent, CEO, Actility S.A. talks about how new IoT network technology can enable the scaling of IoT solutions to millions of sensors. Prior to the emergence of automated IoT management solutions, wireless sensors had to be rebooted and upgraded manually, which has become unsustainable with the proliferation of IoT devices. State-of-the art platforms such as Actility’s ThinkPark, however, support a wide variety of use cases for both low power (LPWan)and cellular networks. Most popular deployments range from automated metre reading projects to geolocation – where businesses use IoT technology either for tracking their assets indoors and outdoors or gaining visibility of their products as they progress along the supply chain. Actility acts as an integrator between providers of LoRaWAN networks – the globally recognised Wi-Fi network for IoT – and major cloud-hosted IoT services such as Microsoft Azure and AWS.
Although some use cases, where data transmissions in near-real-time or real time are crucial require 4G LTE or even 5G cellular networks, the majority of instalments need to send small amounts of data at certain intervals, and are, therefore, well-suited to low-energy, long range LPWAN networks. Business embarking on IoT projects should look for IoT management platforms that offer high network stability and can demonstrate their excellence at tackling device failure, change management and disaster recovery, and are also able to seamlessly integrate private and public, as well as cloud-hosted and edge applications.
To learn more about how to stay on track with your IoT projects, watch the video.
About Actility
Actility has a strong background in large-scale project delivery and a heritage in carrier-grade systems with leading customer deployments worldwide, which make it the global leader in IoT connectivity solutions deployment. With almost all the major LPWAN national networks in the world using its ThingPark platform, Actility manages over 30,000 antennas deployed in more than 50 countries. Whether for global or national networks or enterprise solutions, Actility transforms activities, industries and processes by ensuring efficient and secure data transfer, sensor management, operational support system, management of data flows and monetization.
www.actility.com
