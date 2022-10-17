Submit Release
News Search

There were 205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,862 in the last 365 days.

Business Reporter: Finding the ideal IoT management platform

Businesses should look for network stability and integration capabilities when seeking a partner for their IoT deployments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Olivier Hersent, CEO, Actility S.A. talks about how new IoT network technology can enable the scaling of IoT solutions to millions of sensors. Prior to the emergence of automated IoT management solutions, wireless sensors had to be rebooted and upgraded manually, which has become unsustainable with the proliferation of IoT devices. State-of-the art platforms such as Actility’s ThinkPark, however, support a wide variety of use cases for both low power (LPWan)and cellular networks. Most popular deployments range from automated metre reading projects to geolocation – where businesses use IoT technology either for tracking their assets indoors and outdoors or gaining visibility of their products as they progress along the supply chain. Actility acts as an integrator between providers of LoRaWAN networks – the globally recognised Wi-Fi network for IoT – and major cloud-hosted IoT services such as Microsoft Azure and AWS.

Although some use cases, where data transmissions in near-real-time or real time are crucial require 4G LTE or even 5G cellular networks, the majority of instalments need to send small amounts of data at certain intervals, and are, therefore, well-suited to low-energy, long range LPWAN networks. Business embarking on IoT projects should look for IoT management platforms that offer high network stability and can demonstrate their excellence at tackling device failure, change management and disaster recovery, and are also able to seamlessly integrate private and public, as well as cloud-hosted and edge applications.

To learn more about how to stay on track with your IoT projects, watch the video.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Actility

Actility has a strong background in large-scale project delivery and a heritage in carrier-grade systems with leading customer deployments worldwide, which make it the global leader in IoT connectivity solutions deployment. With almost all the major LPWAN national networks in the world using its ThingPark platform, Actility manages over 30,000 antennas deployed in more than 50 countries. Whether for global or national networks or enterprise solutions, Actility transforms activities, industries and processes by ensuring efficient and secure data transfer, sensor management, operational support system, management of data flows and monetization.

www.actility.com

Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here

You just read:

Business Reporter: Finding the ideal IoT management platform

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.