Bespoke Diamonds Overcomes Staff Shortages by Hiring Skilled Students
When Bespoke Diamonds needed staff with a variety of skillsets, they found hiring students studying these skillsets the perfect solution
I would recommend hiring students to any small business and suggest that flexibility, understanding and clear goal setting are the most important thing to making it work.”DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Bespoke Diamonds, Dublin, like many other companies, there was a staffing problem.
Hiring skilled staff who could fulfil specific part-time roles was not easy. With the cost of living and housing crisis in Ireland being most acute in Dublin, finding people who could work part-time in their city centre location on Kildare Street, Dublin 2, was difficult.
After various attempts, we decided they needed to utilize the skillsets of the tens of thousands of students who attend some of the best colleges in the world which are on their doorstep. Their needs were threefold:
1. A photographer for products and social media
2. Someone to handle pricing, data entry and updating the website.
3. Someone creative and photogenic to create interesting social media posts and to model their jewellery and rings.
After some research and job listing, mentioning the roles to students to staff's family and friends, they had several applicants and took on people for 2 of the roles at the start of summer 2022, with a view to the same students being available for part time hours after the initial groundwork was completed in the summer months.
They took on Adrian, a Computer Science student in TU Dublin who has been a photography hobbiest since his teens, and Ewan, a Mathematics student in TU Dublin who is skilled in Excel and familiar with WordPress. They will soon fill the third role with another student - a friend of Adrian’s who will begin in the coming weeks.
From the outset, it was clear the work would need to be flexible, for them to be able to work around their college schedule. Working 4-8 hours per week isn’t easy when attending college full time but with some discussion it was arranged that some could be done from home just as well, provided Bespoke managed the tasks carefully.
The experiment has gone exceptionally well for all parties with the students being able to test their growing skills in the real world while working in an accommodating environment with people who value their input. For Bespoke Diamonds, this has fulfilled a real need for staffing specific roles.
