Commins & Co Partners with Trees for the Future
TREES is a natural partner for us as we push to be TRULY sustainable and ethical. They do amazing work and embody the values we are moving towards in sustainability and eco-friendly products”DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Around the world, modern and industrialized farming practices are destroying the environment—and, at the same time, failing to provide reliable income and nourishment for the farmers we all depend on to survive.
Trees for the Future (TREES), recognizes that unsustainable land use is the root cause of our most pressing challenges.
TREES confronts these challenges by serving the people at the heart of our global food systems: farmers and their families.
As a global leader in agroforestry training for over 30 years, TREES provides hands-on, immersive education, skill building, and support, encouraging farmers to work with nature, not against it.
TREES’ signature methodology, the Forest Garden Approach, helps farmers transform their land with thousands of fast-growing, ecologically appropriate trees and dozens of other crops, creating new possibilities for themselves and their communities.
By embracing sustainable land practices, farmers are reclaiming their agency, breaking the cycles of climate change and generational poverty, and rebuilding our food systems from the ground up.
Why have Commins & Co. Partnered with TREES?
We at Commins & Co. have committed to sponsoring a further 5 trees for every ring sold by us or our sister company Bespoke Diamonds.
Our Goal is to reach at least 4000 trees per year in a bid to make a significant impact in partner countries in sub-saharan Africa.
Parts of Africa have been badly affected by deforestation and intensive mining activity, often without consideration for the local landscape, air & water quality and of course, the people living there.
As we move away from mined diamonds, gemstones and gold, we want to positively impact the people in those areas. We believe TREES’ method of partnering with small local farmers in the region is hugely effective and a sustainable method of planting trees. There is the additional benefit of vegetable and other plant seeds provided to create “forest gardens” which not only grow trees but crops which can be used by the farmer and their family.
