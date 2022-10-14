3D Printed Surgical Models Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.30% during the forecast period to 2029
3D Printed Surgical Models Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.30% during the forecast period to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical models refer to the type of models typically used to plan surgery to improve postoperative outcomes. They are also used in the planning of interventions for the treatment of hypoplastic left heart syndrome. 3D printed surgical models help train young surgeons in tactile and three-dimensional inspection of tissues as well as different parts of the body.
Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market was valued at USD 259.82 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 611.83 Million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.30% during the forecast period 2022-2029 . orthopedic surgery represents the largest specialty segment in the respective market due to the increasing prevalence and incidence of orthopedic disorders. In addition to market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market team Research also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, price analysis and regulatory framework.
Some of the major players operating in the 3D printed surgical models market are
Stratasys Ltd. (Israel)
3D Systems, Inc. (USA)
Osteo3d (India)
Lazarus 3D (US)
Axial3D (UK)
Onkos Surgical (USA)
3D LifePrints UK Ltd.
Formlabs (US)
Materialize (Belgium)
White Clouds (USA)
GPI Prototyping and Manufacturing Services (USA)
ENVISIONTEC US LLC (United States)
Graft3D Healthcare Solutions Pvt. ltd. (India)
RAPIDMADE, INC., (USA)
Organovo Holdings Inc. (USA)
Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (Canada)
CYFUSE BIOMEDICAL KK (Japan)
3D bioprinting solutions (Russia)
Market dynamics of 3D printed surgical models
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, benefits, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Increase in the number of product launches
One of the major dominant trends in the market is the growing number of product launches in the high strength sector, as well as the growing acceptance of these 3D printed surgical models in the healthcare sector to meet manufacturing needs. . urgent.
Growing incidence of chronic and serious illnesses
Due to the increasing frequency of virtually all forms of serious and chronic disorders, there has been a continued high need for medical imaging in today’s modern medical situation. To effectively plan the treatment of various disorders, especially orthopedic, efficient and technologically sophisticated imaging technology is essential.
Technological advances
The increasing technical improvements in surgical models are a key factor that is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global market. The introduction of effective medical imaging is one of the technological advances. Improving the field strength and the computational capacity of these models is also part of the technical progress.
Opportunities
Additionally, the use of 3D printed surgical models in endovascular aneurysm repair expands profitable opportunities for market players. In addition, the increase in research and development will further expand the market.
Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market Scope and Market Size
The 3D printed surgical models market is segmented on the basis of technology, material, and specialty. The growth among these segments will help you analyze low growth segments within the industries and provide users with valuable market insights and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify major applications of the market.
Technology
Stereolithography (SLA)
ColorJet (CJP) printing
MultiJet/PolyJet printing
Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
Others
Material
Metal
Polymer
Plastic
Others
Speciality
Heart surgery
Gastroenterology Endoscopy of the esophagus
Neurosurgery
Orthopedic surgery
reconstructive surgery
Surgical oncology
Transplant surgery
Regional Analysis/Insights of the 3D Printed Surgical Models Market
The 3D Printed Surgical Models market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, material and specialty as listed above. The countries covered in the 3D Printed Surgical Models market report are US, Canada & Mexico, North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan. . , India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil,
North America dominates the market for 3D printed surgical models due to increasing purchasing power, large pool of geriatric community, and strong government support in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 owing to the acceleration in the disposable income ratio and its emergence as the strongest developing economy.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the national market that are impacting current and future market trends. Data points such as upstream and downstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter five force analysis, case studies are some of the indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing a forecast analysis of national data.
