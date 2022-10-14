Stereotactic X-ray Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Demands, Trends and Forecast to 2029
Stereotactic X-ray Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Demands, Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X-rays are basically a form of electromagnetic radiation similar to visible light. Medical X-rays are used to generate images of tissues and structures inside the body. If the X-rays passing through the body also pass through an X-ray detector on the other side of the patient, an image will be formed which represents the “shadows” formed by the objects inside the body. Stereotactic radiography essentially allows precise placement of probes inside the brain or other parts of the body.
Soaring instances of various diseases driving increasing adoption of stereotactic x-ray market are estimated to drive the market growth across the globe. The stereotaxic x-ray market is largely influenced by the growing interest of key players in technological advancements and collaboration and partnerships with other organizations. Hence, these determinants of growth are expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period. The global stereotactic X-ray market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, price analysis, and regulatory framework.
Some of the major players operating in the Stereotactic X-ray Market are
Koninklijke Philips NV (Pays-Bas)
General Electric (USA)
Canon, Inc. (Japon)
Carestream Health (USA)
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japon)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Hologic Inc. (UNITED STATES)
Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)
Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Konica Minolta (Japon)
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., (Chine)
Varex Imaging (USA)
MinXray, Inc. (USA)
ACTEON Group (France)
Stereotactic X-ray Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, benefits, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Growing burden of disease
The growth in the incidence of diseases, especially cancer, is the most important factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population prone to such diseases is also expected to accelerate the overall market growth.
Additionally, the advantages of stereotactic digital x-ray systems such as their speed and accuracy along with fast turnaround times enable significantly higher patient screening volumes are also expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, rising patient awareness of cancers and other diseases is also restraining the market growth over the forecast period.
Opportunities
Favorable regulations and advances
Moreover, favorable government regulations, investments and initiatives are expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Various technological advancements in stereotactic X-rays will further provide ample growth opportunities for the market.
Scope of the global Stereotactic X-ray Market
The Stereotactic X-ray Market is segmented on the basis of product type, test type, and end users. The growth among these segments will help you analyze low growth segments within the industries and provide users with valuable market insights and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify major applications of the market.
Type of product
Biopsy needles
Guidance systems
Others
On the basis of product type, the Stereotactic X-ray Market is segmented into biopsy needles, guidance systems and others.
Type of test
Vacuum assisted core biopsy
Central needle aspiration
On the basis of test type, the Stereotactic X-ray Market is divided into vacuum-assisted core biopsy and core aspiration.
End users
Hospitals
Ambulatory surgery centers
Specialized clinics
On the basis of end users, the stereotactic radiography market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.
Regional Analysis/Overview of the Stereotactic X-ray Market
The Stereotactic X-ray Market is analyzed and market size information and trends are provided by country, product type, test type and end-users as listed above. The countries covered in the Stereotaxic X-ray market report are United States, Canada, and Mexico North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan. , India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) within Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil,
North America dominates the Stereotactic X-ray Market owing to the increase in healthcare system adoption of sophisticated technology in the region over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 owing to the rising incidence of cancer in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the national market that are impacting current and future market trends. Data points such as upstream and downstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter five force analysis, case studies are some of the indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing a forecast analysis of national data.
